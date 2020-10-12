PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a quiet voice, and my daughter can never hear me, even at home.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a quiet voice, and my daughter can never hear me, even at home. At the water park, I was trying to get her attention and couldn't for almost 45 minutes! I wanted an easier way to do this," said an inventor from Decatur, Ga. "So, I created MARCO!"

The invention fulfills the need for a proposed wearable and wireless text pager and location reporting device. It could be specifically designed for use by families for use in water and theme parks, shopping malls, or other selected public venue situations. The device gives children and teens independence, while still allowing parents to stay in contact and locate them quickly and easily. Additionally, it would be affordable and easy to use.

The inventor described their unique design. "My design allows for waterproof paging."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1884, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-child-locator-device-all-1884-301148404.html

SOURCE InventHelp