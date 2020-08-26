InventHelp Inventor Creates Automotive Safety Accessory (DLL-3743)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As I was driving one day, I saw a woman and her child stranded on the side of a busy freeway, with only her hazard lights to alert other drivers," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, TX.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As I was driving one day, I saw a woman and her child stranded on the side of a busy freeway, with only her hazard lights to alert other drivers," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, TX. "I knew there could be a better way to alert drivers of disabled vehicles on the road, so I invented the PEACE OF MIND."

The invention fulfills the need for alerting motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. It provides high visibility and safety and added convenience to the driver. It would allow the user to alert other drivers of a disabled vehicle easily and quickly, and could lead to added safety for the user and the drivers around them. The design is lightweight, user-friendly, weatherproof, and easily stored.

The inventor described their unique design. "The collapsible effect as well as the attachable caution signals make my design unique. I think others will like the fact that it is a device that can fit in a trunk without taking up a lot of room."

