PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As grandmother, I found it very difficult to deal with carrying a heavy car seat along with a baby that was very heavy himself.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As grandmother, I found it very difficult to deal with carrying a heavy car seat along with a baby that was very heavy himself. I also did not like having to remove him from the seat when he had fallen asleep, and wanted an easier way to transfer car seats," said an inventor from Cincinnati, OH. "So, I created the BABY RACK."

The invention fulfills the need for a safe and convenient way to transport an infant in a car seat/carrier when outside the vehicle. It would be a lean and compact wheeled support frame designed specifically to support an infant carrier seat. The device would be much more compact and lightweight than a stroller, making it easier to take along on outings with the baby and easier to use for quick transfers. It would eliminate the need to transfer the baby from one apparatus (car seat) to another (stroller or carriage. Additionally, the BABY RACK would be convenient, affordable, and could be used with any make or model of infant/rear-facing car seats.

The inventor described their unique design. "I think the Baby Rack is unique and appealing because of it's simplicity, easy access, and convenience."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-accessory-to-transport-infant-car-seats-cct-4439-301117566.html

SOURCE InventHelp