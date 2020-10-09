InventHelp Client Launches New Website For Invention NMJ-579

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inventor of Splitz Bedding, the new sheets design that allows you to sleep comfortably with a partner is proud to announce the launch of new product website, splitzbedding.com.

"Like many couples, my husband, John, and I pulled and tugged on the covers all night, every night, until I finally came up with a solution," says Merideth Jaskowski, co-inventor of the patent pending new sheet design. "The sheet and blanket prototypes I made about a year and a half ago worked so amazingly well for us that I knew I had created something that potentially everyone could benefit from."

Normal bedding is one large piece that often leads to couples yanking and struggling to have control over the covers. This can cause trouble sleeping, frustration, and even the inability to sleep. Splitz Bedding allows partners who share a bed to have full control over their side of the covers. Instead of stealing the sheets in the middle of the night to stay warm, you can rest comfortably without sacrificing the slumber of your significant other.

"The more we talked to friends, family members and even strangers, we realized that nearly everyone has these same issues with their covers," says Merideth. "Our sheets and blanket give you total control over your side of the covers." Now those friends, family, and anyone else who faces the same sleeping issue are able to buy Splitz Bedding online.

Thinking of checking out the website, but not sure if the product is right for you? The website has a "frequently asked questions" page that can help guide you in the buying process. Some examples found on the site include: Partner away for the night? Single? Splitz allow you to only use one side of the bedding, which means only having to make one side of the bed in the morning.

This new website allows you to buy the new sheets design online from the comfort of your own home. While browsing the site, you will see that these bedding sets come in a variety of sizes including king (1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases), queen (1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases), and adjustable split king (2 twin fitted sheets, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases).

There is also a wholesale tab located at the top of their website where wholesalers can register for their own account and receive for more information.

Online, the sheets also come in either Prominence White or a Resort Grey. Customers can purchase in a multitude of ways from their smartphone, tablet, or computer. For instance, consumers can purchase just the sheets, just the blanket, or both. They can also change up the colors for either based on preference.

Splitz sheets have a 2,000-thread count, are soft and breathable, and are made of soft brushed microfiber. They are also hypo-allergenic, cooling, wrinkle free, and will not pill. Time to wash your bedding? Simply wash in warm or cold water and dry on medium-high heat. This information can be found on the site in the product descriptions, so you can be sure to get any product information you need before adding the products to your cart.

The website also features a section focusing on the inventors, Merideth & John, and how their invention came to life. The husband & wife duo were inspired by their own lives to create an invention that others might find useful in their own lives.

Splitz, which is tag lined "for lovers who steal covers," gives couples a way to stay cozy and close to their partner while still having their very own blankets all to themselves. Be sure to check out their website for more information!

