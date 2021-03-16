Inventec Uses New AMD EPYC™ 7003 Processors To Drive Performance And Value For The Modern Data Center

Inventec Customers Get Breakthrough Performance and Modern Security with New EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors.

TAIPEI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer Inventec (TPE: 2356) is proud to support AMD, in launching its new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors. During the launch, Inventec is set to unveil its new Horsea server system which is powered by the new processors.

AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors

AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors offer incredible performance and continue to raise the bar for the modern data center. The processors are based on "Zen 3" core architecture and continue to help businesses deliver faster time-to-value [i]. EPYC™ 7003 Series processors continue to deliver the innovation and technology IT Professionals need with industry leading I/O [ii], 7nm x86 hybrid die core, and the assurance of modern security features.

No new hardware is required with the AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors, which are compatible with the AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors; a simple BIOS flash update will suffice[iii]. Memory performance is enhanced with the largest available x86 L3 cache, or up to 32MB per core. Added security capabilities are locked down by AMD Infinity Guard technology and a silicon embedded security subsystem, providing top tier security in the cloud and on-prem.

The new EPYC™ 7003 Series processors add to this technology with Secure Encrypted Virtualization - Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP), and Secure Encrypted Virtualization - Encrypted State (SEV-ES) memory for enhanced virtualization security [iv].

"AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors continue to drive a new standard for the modern data center with fantastic performance, and built-in security features to help defend against attacks to the CPU, applications and data. Building upon the highest per-core performance ever for an x86 data center processor with EPYC 7002 series processor [v], customers can now transform their data center operations to achieve better business results," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.

The AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors help customers adapt quickly to changing business computing needs.

Inventec Horsea Server

Inventec's Horsea server, the alternative high-performance 2U server system based on dual-socket 7nm AMD EPYC™ 7003 series processors, is applicable to various applications including virtualization, hyperconverged storage, cloud computing and high-end enterprise server.

The features of Horsea include:

Top virtualization solution with optimal TCO and enhanced security

Scalability unleashed by latest technology, such as PCIe Gen4 and OCP 3.0

Excellent serviceability and flexibility achieved through modular design

"Inventec is proud to have partnered with AMD. We always try to deliver innovative products that combine the strengths of AMD EPYC™ processors. Horsea is an enhanced performance 2U server based on dual AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors. It is designed for modern software-defined infrastructure, offering a robust and outstanding solution for the new generation workload," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ebg.inventec.com/en

