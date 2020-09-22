Inventec Unveils Horsea - A High Performance 2U Server System Optimized For AMD EPYC(TM) 7002 Series Processors

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventec ( 2356.TW), one of the key suppliers of world's leading server brands, hyperscale data centers and server system integrators, has launched Horsea, a high performance 2U server system based on the dual-socket 7nm AMD EPYC™ 7002 series processor. Horsea is perfect for various applications such as, virtualization, hyperconverged storage, cloud computing, and high-end enterprise workloads.

Inventec's new product also comes as the demand for cloud increases amid the pandemic as technology continues to "infiltrate" our lives while more people work remotely [1]. This translates to a surge in workload for datacentres and Horsea is able to help handle this increase.

Inventec Horsea

Horsea features impressive TCO reduction by offering vast VM density with AMD EPYC™ 7002 series processor.

'Hardened at the Core' with advanced security features, the AMD EPYC™ processor secure root of trust is designed to validate the initial BIOS software boot without corruption. Together with encrypted memory, this state-of-the-art processor helps safeguard privacy and integrity.

Equipped with latest AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor, Horsea provides customers with advanced security features. Data breaches can have drastic consequences with IBM's 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report [2] found that USD $3.86 million is the average cost of a data breach, while it takes 280 days, on average, to identify and contain a breach.

However, Horsea is well guarded. The server's embedded x86 silicon-level data security, enables it to offer AMD Infinity Guard features including Secure Root-of-Trust which monitors whether the initial BIOS software is booted without corruption and Secure Memory Encryption, which can minimize potential attack surfaces and enable better protection of software and data.

Horsea also features scalability and flexibility with single CPU operation support, up to 6 standard PCIe ® Gen4 slots and an OCP 3.0 slot that offers high bandwidth. Moreover, it also has a front-serviceable hybrid flash array module, which not only supports all NVMe, but also offers tremendous storage capacity with the optional advanced next generation SSDs.

Together with OS drive supports from two internal M.2 or rear 2.5" SATA drive, Horsea can perfectly address the needs of various scenarios of hyperconverged storage, including content acceleration.

To help increase serviceability and reliability, Horsea provides a highly modular design, which supports tool-less operations of serviceable parts, as well as N+1 redundancy for both power and cooling fans.

"We always try to deliver innovative next-gen product such as Horsea that is designed for modern software-defined infrastructure, offering a visionary and comprehensive solution for the coming next-generation workload" said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

