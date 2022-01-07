Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

Today, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately $3 billion equity...

Today, Blackstone Inc. (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC ("Invenergy Renewables" or "the company"), the largest private renewable energy company in North America. Blackstone's investment will provide capital to accelerate Invenergy's renewables development activities. CDPQ and Invenergy management remain majority owners of the company and Invenergy will continue as managing member.

Invenergy Renewables is one of the largest and most well-respected renewable energy developers, with over 175 projects totaling nearly 25,000 megawatts developed across four continents, focused on long-lasting partnerships with utilities, financial institutions and commercial and industrial customers. The generation projects developed by the company power the equivalent of 8.5 million homes. Invenergy has received numerous industry recognitions, notably a #4 global rank for "Top Power Generators" based on renewables capacity by Energy Intelligence New Energy in 2020. The company's developed projects have offset approximately 167 million tons of carbon dioxide, or approximately the annual emissions of the state of New York. Invenergy Renewables has a significant development and construction pipeline, and its affiliate Invenergy Transmission is solving power delivery challenges by advancing some of the world's most innovative transmission infrastructure projects. The company is building both the largest wind and solar projects in the United States, that combined will deliver nearly 3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy by 2023.

Commenting on the transaction, Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Infrastructure at Blackstone, said: "Blackstone is committed to investing behind the energy transition and Invenergy is the clear independent leader in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the Invenergy and CDPQ teams and are excited to invest alongside them to support the accelerated build-out of Invenergy's clean energy portfolio."

Matthew Runkle, Senior Managing Director in the Infrastructure Group at Blackstone, added: "We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Michael Polsky and the world-class team at Invenergy. Invenergy has built an outstanding platform for delivering clean energy - which is essential to our future - and we are honored to be a part of their mission."

Jim Murphy, President & Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy, said: "The Invenergy team is pleased to welcome Blackstone, a leader in the renewable investment space, as our partner. We greatly value our long-term relationship with CDPQ and are thrilled to continue to accelerate the clean energy transition with Blackstone's additional investment and capabilities."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, added: "For nearly a decade, we have worked alongside Invenergy to build a key global player in the energy transition, in the United States and around the world. Michael Polsky, Jim Murphy and their team raise the bar when it comes to developing and operating sustainable energy solutions, making their company a true innovator and leader in its field. We are delighted to welcome our long-term partner Blackstone as a new investor, combining our global reach and resources to help position Invenergy for continued growth."

The investment in Invenergy Renewables is the most recent example of a number of clean energy companies Blackstone is proud to support. Since 2019, Blackstone has committed nearly $13 billion in investments that Blackstone believes are consistent with the broader energy transition. Additionally in 2020, Blackstone announced a plan to reduce carbon emissions by 15% in aggregate within the first three years of ownership across all new investments where Blackstone has control over energy usage.

Lazard and CIBC served as M&A advisors to Blackstone and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisor to Blackstone. Mayer Brown was legal advisor to CDPQ, and Sidley & Austin and White & Case represented the company and Invenergy.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors. We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure assets with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that focuses on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value for our investors and the communities we serve.

About CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2021 CDPQ's net assets total CAD 390 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

About Invenergy Renewables

We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy Renewables and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 25,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar power generation facilities as well as transmission and advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergy.com.

