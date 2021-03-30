Invaio Sciences Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Peleg Chevion As President And Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invaio Sciences, Inc., a Flagship Pioneering company focused on unlocking the potential of the planet's interdependent natural systems to solve pressing agriculture, nutrition and environmental challenges, announced today the appointment of Peleg Chevion as President and Chief Commercial Officer. Chevion, who joined the company in late 2020, will focus on accelerating the commercial activities of the company.

"Our goal at Invaio is to accelerate the transition in agriculture from a chemical-based industry to a biological-based industry that addresses the needs of farmers and society, while protecting the environment," said Ignacio Martinez, Co-Founder and CEO, Invaio. "The company is now transitioning from an R&D-focused organization to a full commercial enterprise."

Martinez continued, "Peleg has already made a significant impact at Invaio since he joined the company in late 2020. He brings a very unique set of experiences, commercial leadership, and an entrepreneurial mindset perfectly suited for the next phase of the company."

Prior to joining Invaio, Chevion was President and Chief Commercial Officer of Blendhub, a global leader in food and ingredients production. Before Blendhub, Peleg worked with Lindsey Goldberg, a leading global private equity firm based in New York. Chevion also worked for seven years as a senior executive at Syngenta where he started and then led the Abiotic Stress Management indication across the spectrum of chemical, biological, genetics and digital platforms. Prior to Syngenta, Chevion spent several years leading Business Development at Crucell before the company was acquired by J&J.

Chevion began his career as an officer in the Israeli Air Force, and later held diverse roles in the Israeli startup ecosystem. Chevion graduated from the IDF Computer Academy. He received an L.L.B from Tel Aviv University, an MBA from INSEAD and is a licensed attorney in Israel.

"Since joining Invaio last year, I have been impressed by the breakthrough platform technologies we are developing, our integrated solutions approach and the commercial traction of the company," said Peleg Chevion, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Invaio. "We are curing diseases like Greening in Citrus and Xylella in Olives, significantly reducing the use of chemicals with our precision delivery systems, and discovering biological products with consistent performance using proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies"

Chevion continues, "We are laser focused on developing unique solutions for our partner growers and other stakeholders in three segments: perennials, row crops and vegetable crops. We see the opportunity and have a sense of urgency to deliver."

About Invaio Sciences:Invaio Sciences is a multi-platform technology company that unlocks the potential of the planet's interdependent systems to address pressing agricultural, nutritional, and environmental challenges. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2018, Invaio leverages discoveries from diverse fields including human therapeutics, agriculture, environmental science, and advanced manufacturing. The company's deep understanding of the physiology of insects, plants and trees, together with its novel integrated solutions approach, promises to refine agricultural practices and reduce the need for pesticides globally. Invaio Sciences is dedicated to developing solutions that are mindful of beneficial insects, bad for pests, and safer for us all. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com

About Flagship Pioneering:Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category life science platform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $80 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $2.3 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 41 transformative companies, including Axcella Health (AXLA) - Get Report, Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) - Get Report, Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) - Get Report, Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) , Indigo Ag, Inari Agriculture, Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) - Get Report, Sana Biotechnology (SANA) , Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) - Get Report, and Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) .

