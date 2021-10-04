Inuvo To Present In Upcoming Investor Conferences In October 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in October 2021.

Virtual Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ConferenceWednesday, October 6 th at 1:00 p.m. ETWebcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013Registration: https://microcaprodeo.com

LD Micro Main EventVirtually and In-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, CAWednesday, October 13 th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com

For more information about each conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.

About InuvoInuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact: Wally Ruiz Chief Financial Officer Tel (501) 205-8397 wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations: KCSA Strategic CommunicationsValter Pinto, Managing DirectorTel (212) 896-1254Valter@KCSA.com