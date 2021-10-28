Inuvo To Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, November 11th At 4:15 P.m. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-866-548-4713International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2093Conference ID: 2532390Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1506822&tp_key=604c48f45d

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, November 25, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 2532390 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About InuvoInuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact: Wally Ruiz Chief Financial Officer Tel (501) 205-8397 wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations: KCSA Strategic CommunicationsValter Pinto, Managing DirectorTel (212) 896-1254Valter@KCSA.com