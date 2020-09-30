IntuitiveX Brings Together The Life Sciences Industry's Most Prominent Entrepreneurs For 2nd Annual HealthTech Summit

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual HealthTech Summit , hosted by IntuitiveX, is a rare opportunity for life science entrepreneurs and startups to gain insider information on how to successfully take their company to the next level...

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual HealthTech Summit , hosted by IntuitiveX, is a rare opportunity for life science entrepreneurs and startups to gain insider information on how to successfully take their company to the next level without losing momentum.

The virtual event will take place October 15, 2020 from 6pm - 9pm PT.

We will be joined by the nations most distinguished life sciences pioneers, entrepreneurs and innovators:

Agenda

Keynote Speaker & Panelist: Alan Frazier : 2018 LSW Hall of Famer | one of Seattle's most famous BioTech entrepreneurs, having had his company, Immunex, acquired by Amgen for $16B. He is now the Founder and Chairman of Frazier Healthcare Partners which manages nearly $4.2B in assets.

Life Sciences - Panel and Q&A

Desney Tan : MIT Technology Review's Young Innovators Under 35 | Managing Director of Microsoft Healthcare & Chief Technologist of IntuitiveX.

Dr. Lawrenece Corey : Seattle Magazine Hall of Famer | Co-Founder of Juno Therapeutics, Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics for $9B in 2018.

Heather Franklin :President and CEO of Blaze Sciences and has raised up to $33M to date.

Medical Device - Panel and Q&A

Dr. David Fischell : Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Biotech and Medical Technology |Holds 178+ patents, founded 14+ biomedical companies, and is the primary designer of the BX Velocity™ and Cypher™ Stents that were implanted in more than 7M patients.

Rudy Mazzochhi : Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Healthcare | Authored 90+ patents, raised over $600M in private and venture capital with a dozen M&A transactions completed to date, and founded 12+ medical device companies.

Christopher Porter : 2018 LSW Hall of Famer | Introduced over 35-medical products, holds 42 patents, and created in excess of $2B in shareholder value.

Medical Device Commercialization Case Study

Andy Choi :CoFounder & CEO of Amplify Surgical and has had more than 500+ successful surgical implants in 2 years.

Q&A with the IntuitiveX Team

About IntuitiveX

IntuitiveX is a premier life science consulting firm and incubator that specializes in growing early-stage life science startups and supporting international companies seeking commercialization within the U.S. across medical devices, biotech, Pharma, and digital health. With a team of life science entrepreneurs, physicians, investors, and innovators, we bring a combined 100+ years of experience supporting startups from ideation to commercialization.

