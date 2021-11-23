Intuit CFO Michelle Clatterbuck To Present At The Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today that Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer at Intuit, will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq...

Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today that Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer at Intuit, will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 30.

The fireside chat will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT/12:00 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005004/en/