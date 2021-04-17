INTRUSTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Intrusion, Inc. On Behalf Of Intrusion Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) on behalf of Intrusion stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Intrusion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion's product, Shield, "has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products" and that "Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public." Thus, the report stated that "Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering." Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield "stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program" were "outlandish," leading White Diamond to question "[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they've been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?"

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 11% on April 14, 2021, to close at $23.75 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intrusion shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005489/en/