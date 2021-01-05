INTRUSION To Present At The Needham Growth Conference On January 13

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (INTZ) , a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that Jack Blount, President and CEO, and Franklin Byrd, CFO, are scheduled to participate at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 and will be available to meet with investors attending the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company's presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intrusion.com .

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. INTRUSION's solution families include Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION's solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

IR Contact Joel Achramowicz sheltonir@sheltongroup.com P: 415-845-9964