INTRUSION Inc. Makes Moves To Strengthen Sales Team

PLANO, Texas., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (INTZ) , a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, is expanding its sales and engineering teams to support the company's continued growth.

Joe Head, one of INTRUSION's co-founders, has been named Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering. In this role, he will lead a team of engineers who will support the sales team's efforts to help demonstrate the technology and value of INTRUSION's newest cybersecurity solution, Shield ™ to potential customers.

"Because of Joe's 30+ years of technical expertise, along with his experience partnering with government entities to support their cybersecurity strategies, he is the right person to lead a team of systems engineers to further develop our solutions to address customer needs," said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION.

Head has served as a director with INTRUSION since the company was founded in 1983. Prior to that, he served as Product Marketing Manager and Marketing Engineer at Honeywell Optoelectronics. In this role, Head will oversee a team of seven systems engineers, as well as the recently named Vice President of Sales, Tina Carnow.

"After working with Tina for just a few short months, I was impressed with her leadership and depth of knowledge. We are excited to see her accelerate the pace of our sales growth," said Blount.

Carnow has served as INTRUSION's Southwest Regional Director and is moving to the Vice President role with more than 20 years of experience in technology sales. Prior to INTRUSION, she successfully led sales teams for five companies and was SVP of Sales & Marketing for Adicio. She will be responsible for growing direct sales to large customers for Shield across the country.

