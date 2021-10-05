INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates Its INTRUSION Shield Deployment

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (INTZ) , a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including those stemming from Zero-Day and malware free exploits, announced today that leading supplier to the RV industry Lippert Components (Lippert) has accelerated its deployment of INTRUSION Shield to protect against cyberattacks.

Virtually every day a new headline emerges reflecting yet another successful cyberattack on a multi-national company. With roughly 95% of successful cyberattacks arising from previously unseen exploits, using traditional signature-based cybersecurity products alone is not enough to thwart an increasingly brazen, sophisticated, and committed cybercriminal. So, in the first quarter of 2021 Lippert opted to implement Shield which relies on historical IP behavior instead of signatures to identify and kill, as needed, malicious connections associated with cyberattacks. Shield's success during initial testing prompted Lippert to accelerate its rollout.

Vince Doepker, Global CIO of Lippert, said:

"It's essential that we keep our 11,000+ employees protected from contemporary cyberattacks. Shield has become an important component of our layered defenses in doing just that. Its ability to identify and kill, when appropriate, malicious connections without relying on signatures is a significant enhancement to our existing defense in depth strategy. Throughout our testing Shield has also provided invaluable and actionable insights that we are able to leverage in real time to make tactical decisions about risk remediation."

Gary Davis, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of INTRUSION, shared:

"Lippert's decision is reflective of the state of most companies today. With roughly 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions and existing teams struggling to address all the alerts being generated today, organizations are being overwhelmed by their cybersecurity products thus distracting them from focusing on other essential tasks. Using Shield to identify and kill malicious connections without generating alerts goes a long way towards addressing this challenge."

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur - including zero-days. INTRUSION's solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop ™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant ™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

About Lippert Components, Inc. With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions — Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

PR Contact: Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations ManagerEmail: Michael.Krems@intrusion.com Mobile: 805.496.8166

IR Contact: Joel AchramowiczEmail: jachramowicz@sheltongroup.com Phone: 415.845.9964