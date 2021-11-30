Introhive To Host 2022 Predictions Webinar: "Setting Your Revenue Team Up For Success"

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, is hosting a virtual panel discussion about how to prepare revenue teams for success in the new year. The panel will include Liz Miller , VP and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, Jake Dunlap , CEO of Skaled, and Jeffery Parish , Introhive's Head of Industry Strategy.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, December 8th at 1 pm EST and will include industry predictions, best practices and action items for enterprise teams looking to grow relationships, retention, and revenue. Customer success, sales, marketing, and business development leaders will benefit from this conversation ahead of the new year.

"More than ever before, sales teams are looking to rapidly innovate their operations," said Dunlap. "We've gathered insights from enterprise leaders who are overhauling their selling strategy to align with an increasingly digital environment and will share some of those insights during this event."

Miller added: "Staying ahead of top customer and industry shifts and trends will be crucial to accelerating growth and sharpening that competitive edge. For sales leaders, it will come down to building and growing those durable, profitable customer relationships—which is exactly what we will discuss in this webinar."

Pre-registration is required for this event. All registrants will receive a 2022 planner/agenda for attending.

"Planning is a major key to success and we want to help organizations feel equipped going into 2022'" said Jeffery Parrish, Head of Industry Strategy at Introhive. "Having a well informed strategy, supported by the right operational resources, impacts how quickly and efficiently a company can grow its revenue. We're excited to discuss this with our panelists."

About IntrohiveIntrohive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North AmericaAwards, 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Learn more at Introhive.ai.

