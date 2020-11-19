Introhive Ranked Number 128 On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ For North America

Company attributes 938% Revenue Growth to Increased Appetite For AI-powered Solutions to Improve Productivity

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive today announced it has ranked 128 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, with an impressive 938% revenue-growth from 2016 to 2019. The Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing media, telecommunications, life sciences, energy and technology companies in North America, now in its 26 th year. The company was also named to this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list, ranking 19.

"We founded Introhive with a mission to help organizations realise the full value of their relationships and better leverage the underutilised data across their business to increase revenues," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder. "We have evolved into a suite of artificial intelligence-based solutions that expedite growth for sales and marketing teams. To be named one of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the technology space is an exciting milestone for us. I'm so proud of our team that has worked tirelessly to get us here and make Introhive what it is today."

Introhive has the single-largest ERM deployment in the world with their client PricewaterhouseCoopers — 100,000 seats across 90 countries and counting. Other notable customers include Deloitte, KPMG, Colliers, Freshfields, Plante Moran and Lupton Fawcett.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate , Vice Chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, an industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™Now in its 26 th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About IntrohiveIntrohive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexen, Colliers, and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

