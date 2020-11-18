Introhive Named A Fast 50™ Technology Company By Deloitte For Second Consecutive Year

Program recognises the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Canada based on revenue growth

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, a Fredericton-based technology start-up, was today named a Fast 50™ Technology Award winner for the second consecutive year in the Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Awards. The program recognises Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the last four years. Introhive ranks 19, with a 938 percent revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

"When Introhive was founded eight years ago, the mission was simple: help organizations realize the full value of their CRM relationship data and tie fragmented data sources together to increase productivity," said Introhive CEO and Founder, Jody Glidden. "Our platform has evolved into a suite of artificial intelligence-based solutions that make it easier for salespeople to reach their targets and businesses to grow."

The company counts some of the world's most recognisable brands as customers, including PwC, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Rogers Communications, Plante Moran, Colliers International, ManPower Inc., and Hitachi Solutions.

"I'm so proud of the team that's gotten us here," Glidden continues. "This award showcases their hard work and tireless effort to make Introhive's mission a reality. This award belongs to the people who make Introhive what it is and to the customers who trust us with the future growth of their business."

"This year's Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, despite the constant uncertainty. This year's winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

