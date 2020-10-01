Introducing VON.tv Digital TV Streaming Network With Culturally Relevant Original & Commercial Content

Powered by WVON 1690 Am Radio, VON.tv hosts the Urban Heritage Film Festival starting Oct. 1 with a new film each week

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midway Broadcasting Corporation officially launches its new digital TV streaming network VON.tv, and in October will present the annual Urban Heritage Film Series on a digital platform for the first time. The series features four weeks of screenings of critically acclaimed independent and commercial films, followed by a discussion with the film's director, a feature cast member, or a subject matter expert.

VON.tv, powered by the legendary Black talk radio station WVON 1690 AM, is the vision of Midway Broadcasting Corporation Chair and CEO Melody Spann Cooper. WVON Radio, co-founded by Spann Cooper's father, Pervis Spann, "The Bluesman," has built a reputation as the social conscience of Black Chicago.

VON.tv offers feature films and documentaries, live talk shows, podcasts, archival content, self-help programming focused on self-care, business and money management, lifestyle, personal development, children's programming, music, arts and entertainment, and education.

"We are excited to be in a digital space originating in my hometown Chicago," Spann Cooper said. "We've earned our reputation for cultivating nationally recognized programs and talent. We're actively curating content. Midway Broadcasting will continue to use its platforms to showcase the many voices throughout Black America."

VON.tv's programs are free online at VON.tv and also available via streaming service Roku, Apple TV+ and Amazon Fire, with the potential to reach more than 117 million households.

Urban Heritage Film Series Lineup

October 1: The Urban Heritage Film Series kicks off Thursday with the world premiere of the critically acclaimed documentary "Healing Neen," the inspiring true story of Tonier Cain, who overcame addiction, trauma and the criminal justice system to become a best-selling author and international expert on coping with trauma. Cain will join WVON's Perri Small in a post-screening discussion.

October 8:"Same God" is the true story of Dr. Larycia Hawkins, a Muslim political science professor who dares to explore divisions over race, Islam, religious freedom and politics while teaching at an evangelical school outside Chicago. Dr. Hawkins will participate in a post-screening discussion.

October 15:"The Last Revolutionary" is about two aging warriors who have taken much different paths since their Black liberation days. See their fierce intellectual debate over politics and activism in a post-Obama era. The film stars Marla Gibbs. A conversation with executive producer John Marshall Jones will follow.

October 22:"Boss . . . The Black Experience in Business" is the untold story of African-American entrepreneurs and how skill, ingenuity, and sheer courage in the face of overwhelming odds provided the backbone of this nation's economic and social growth. After the film, there will be a panel including business owners featured in the film.

