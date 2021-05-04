Introducing Vie Plant-based Energy Nutrients

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie 4 Health, LLC, announces the launch of Vie, a vitamin and energy drink mix formulated in conjunction with top dieticians and vitamin formulators for those on a plant-based diet and anyone reducing their meat and dairy intake. Mixed in 16 ounces of water, the all-natural, 100% plant-based fizzy drink delivers 24 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids as well as guarana and green-tea caffeine for a natural energy boost.

Eating a plant-based diet is better for your health, but getting the nutrients you need can be a challenge.

Vie vitamin and energy mixes were made specifically for health conscious people who want to safeguard their nutritional intake yet avoid the additional unwanted ingredients contained in a traditional non-vegan multivitamin and energy drink. In a recent article, the Mayo Clinic stated, "The more restrictive your diet is, the more challenging it can be to get all the nutrients you need."

THE BENEFITS OF VIE-DRATIONUnlike traditional vitamins, Vie plant-based vitamin drink mix is:

100% plant-based, with a formula that includes extra B-12, Omega-3s, amino acids, magnesium, zinc, and more

Absorbed into our bodies faster than pills or gummies

Made with natural ingredients that you can actually see

"Experts state eating a plant-based diet is better for your health, the environment and is more humane, but getting the nutrients you need can be a challenge," says Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Greg Newman, "and that is particularly true with people who are returning to their busy, post-COVID lives by going to the gym, traveling, commuting and shuttling their kids to school and sports."

ABOUT THE PRODUCT LINE

100% plant-based and cruelty-free

Packaged in single use, portable, recyclable stick packs

Price: $19.99 for a 15 pack, $29.99 for a 30 pack

Available in lemon-lime, orange and grape flavors

Packed with 24 vitamins and other vital nutrients

Purchase at https://www.vie4health.com/collections/drink-mixes

ABOUT VIE 4 HEALTHFounded in 2020 Vie 4 Health sells 100% plant-based, sugar free, non-GMO and gluten-free vitamin and energy drink mixes in single-use, portable stick packs. The mixes have been specially formulated to provide a mix of 24 vitamins, minerals and nutrients to supplement a plant-based or reducetarian. Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Gregory Newman is the former CEO of Veestro, the nationwide plant-based meal delivery service. Vie4Health.com @Vie4Health

Media Contact: Jim Amos, Scout 22 (818) 216-9122 jim@scout22.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-vie-plant-based-energy--nutrients-301283448.html

SOURCE Vie 4 Health