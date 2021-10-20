Introducing Twilio Engage, The First Growth Automation Platform For The Digital Era

SIGNAL 2021 -- Today at SIGNAL 2021, Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report (LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, announced the launch of Twilio Engage, a first-of-its-kind growth automation platform that helps marketers deliver exceptional omnichannel campaigns fit for the digital era. Twilio Engage is the newest pillar in Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP).

Twilio Engage offers the out-of-the-box functionality that marketers need, the connectivity of the world's #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), and the extensibility of a build-it-yourself solution. It allows marketers to use any combination of tools, data integrations, analytics, and messaging to deliver true one-to-one customer engagement at scale. With Twilio Engage, every B2C company now has the power to understand its customers, personalize the entire customer journey, and confidently harness the rapid digital transformations of the last year and a half.

"We believe Twilio Engage is going to disrupt marketing and customer engagement," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment. "Until today, no single platform has made it possible to power personalized interactions across the entire customer journey. For years, marketers have been locked into one-size-fits-all marketing suites built for an entirely different era. Twilio Engage delivers true end-to-end customer engagement by giving businesses the best customer data, powerful messaging capabilities, and unlimited API extensibility. This is what it takes to deliver truly satisfying customer experiences and improve acquisition, conversion, and retention."

The Great Data Dilemma

In 2020, digital customer touchpoints including emails, texts, and alerts increased by 63%, while the volume of digital interactions increased by 54%, according to the 2021 State of Customer Engagement Report. This flurry of interactions has given companies an influx of data, but almost half of organizations (43%) say getting accurate customer data for personalization is a challenge. Few brands have figured out how to utilize their first-party data to uncover insights about their customers and deliver the relevant, timely experiences they expect.

To stand out with hyper-personalized experiences at every stage of the customer journey, marketers need to start with a solid foundation of actionable insights and be able to move quickly from idea to execution. But traditional marketing clouds, built for a bygone era, slow them down because they lack the ability to collect customer data into one unified view. These limitations have led companies to bolt on additional tools or tap time-stretched data teams as they try to personalize experiences for customers at scale.

"In theory, existing marketing tools should empower brands to launch unique campaigns, but the truth is that they weren't built to capture the billions of customer signals that exist today," said Kathryn Murphy, GM of Twilio Engage. "Teams of data scientists can help interpret these signals, but that is complex and time consuming - a costly 'data tax'. Twilio Engage is simply a better way to build the best customer experiences and relationships."

Data + Communications: Introducing Twilio Engage

Twilio Engage is the first of its kind: a growth automation platform built on real-time, dynamically changing first-party customer data that allows marketers to quickly build and scale hyper-personalized omnichannel campaigns from start to finish.

The combination of Twilio Segment's customer data infrastructure with Twilio's scalable, best-in-class communication APIs gives marketers the ability to easily and quickly build world-class customer experiences. In addition to email and SMS, Twilio Engage offers over 400 integrations right out of the box, making it easy to deliver communications to the right person, across the right channels, at the right time.

Twilio Engage enables marketers to:

Real-time customer insights, behavior-based automation, and intuitive experimentation tools empower marketers to go from idea to campaign quickly and independently, without overly relying on data teams to pull and analyze data. Developers no longer have to spend precious time collecting, cleaning, and making data usable for marketers.

With a foundation built on clean, accurate, real-time first-party customer data, Twilio Engage allows marketers to build audience groups at the micro level, making intelligent, hyper-personalized engagement possible across every channel.

With unlimited API extensibility, Twilio Engage allows marketers to build tailored campaigns and work creatively, integrating any combination of tools to design unique campaigns for any use case.

Marketers can optimize campaigns for deliverability and performance using the platform trusted to send billions of communications every day backed by Twilio's Super Network. In just this year alone, Twilio powered 25 billion calls, 127 billion messages, and 1 trillion emails.

Advanced campaign dashboards offer a single interface for marketers to monitor engagement, troubleshoot issues, and optimize effectiveness in real time for every campaign and on every channel.

"As we've grown from a single shop to an international delivery service, our mission has always been providing our customers with the same delightful, one-on-one experience they had on the original store floor, even now at scale," said Amit Shah, President at 1-800-Flowers.com. "With Twilio Engage, we are able to collect, unify, and connect customer data in real time and build meaningful relationships at every touchpoint of the customer journey. We're accelerating our digital business and data infrastructure by nearly a decade, and by doing so, delighting our customers."

Twilio Engage & The Customer Engagement Platform Vision

"In today's digital world, the most innovative companies are able to use their data to deliver exceptional, personalized customer engagement. That should be something that's achievable for every brand, not just the biggest tech companies," said Jeff Lawson, CEO and co-founder of Twilio. "It's only possible with the best data, the best communication layer, and a building blocks approach to software — which is what we're bringing together for the first time with Twilio Engage. Our vision is to democratize personalization, so companies of every size can deliver the tailored interactions customers expect."

As a Customer Engagement Platform, Twilio's goal is to enable and empower B2C brands to build the most meaningful customer engagement experiences at scale. With its comprehensive CEP, Twilio brings together globally trusted digital channels, data-driven personalization, and leading engagement tools such as Twilio Flex, Twilio Frontline, and now Twilio Engage.

"With the launch of Twilio Engage, Twilio has introduced a new type of platform that has the potential to disrupt monolithic marketing suites and traditional multichannel campaign management tools," said Daniel Newman, Principal Analyst at Futurum Research. "With this product, Twilio takes on an entirely new market. I believe its ambition here is not just to be the communications layer of the internet, but its customer layer — the platform businesses rely on for all customer interactions and engagements."

Twilio Engage is now in pilot with general availability expected in Q1 2022. For more information, visit the blog post.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected availability and performance of products or services described in this release. These forward-looking statements are based on Twilio's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include those described in Twilio's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Twilio does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

