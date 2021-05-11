Introducing The Social Haus At The Green O: A Culinary Experience In The Heart Of The Montana Woodlands

GREENOUGH, Mont., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by the founders of The Resort at Paws Up ® , the green o is an adults-only luxury contemporary retreat opening on June 1, 2021. At the center of the sophisticated woodland hideaway is a freestanding private venue, the Social Haus, including lounge and dining areas, an open kitchen centered on live-fire cooking and panoramic views of the forest. With menus that change frequently, the green o kitchen serves shareable plates, with nourishing entrees and artful desserts.

Inspired DesignThe Social Haus is the true heart of the green o, just a short walk from each of the resort's Haus accommodations. The restaurant features a central fireplace and soaring windows open to the outdoors, mingling cooking aromas with fresh, pine-scented air. Details like Shou Sugi Ban wood and artisan lighting accentuate the feeling of being enveloped in the forest.

A Refined Menuthe green o culinary philosophy is "cook locally, cook sustainably." The team has built strong ties with the surrounding agricultural community and sources cherries, wild chamomile, elk, beef and more. With a capacity of 24, the menu can be curated to the green o's guests. Menu highlights include Duck Breast with Charred Beets and Roasted Sturgeon with Eggplant.

A Decorated Culinary TeamThe Social Haus team, led by Executive Chef Brandon Cunningham, is a dynamic group that provides an unexpected culinary journey. Cunningham was well on his way to stardom in foodie-centric Portland, Oregon, when Paws Up's Chef Sunny Jin persuaded him to come to Montana. Cunningham credits his tenures with Chef Jason French, Chef Matt Sigler and El Bulli veteran Jin for his diverse culinary background. James Beard Award-nominated Chef Krystal Swenson joins Cunningham to create culinary delights like Salted Milk Jam Crullers. Guests of the green o can also dine at Paws Up's restaurants, featuring Jin's signature dishes, tantalizing barbecue by Chef Sheldon Mason and the creations of Executive Chef Alison Beazley, formerly of the famed French Laundry.

Rates at the green o start at $2,786/night before taxes and resort fee for two adults, inclusive of three daily meals; house beer, wine and liquor; airport transfers and on-property transportation. For reservations or more information, please visit thegreeno.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-social-haus-at-the-green-o-a-culinary-experience-in-the-heart-of-the-montana-woodlands-301288851.html

SOURCE the green o