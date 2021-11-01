Introducing The SilverBack Benchtop Router From YoraHome

BELPRE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YoraHome is excited to introduce the SilverBack Benchtop CNC 6060, a dynamic CNC system that's perfect for all skill levels. This is the optimal tool for professionals and amateurs alike because it offers a maximum engraving depth of 5.5cm (2.1in) in wood, resin, plastic, acrylic, PVC, aluminum, boards, and beyond. It is a great example of the YoraHome brand because it offers professional-grade performance at an outstanding price. This router table will be a long-term asset to anyone, delivering trademark YoraHome excellence at all times.

The SilverBack features a powerful, 400W air-cooled spindle motor with an ER11-style chuck that has been optimized for accuracy and heavy duty jobs, making it the ultimate solution for high-volume production. The SilverBack is compatible with any 65mm-diameter router, including Makita ®, Dewalt ®, Bosch ®, and Carbide ®. It also comes with an additional mount for laser modules. Users enjoy unprecedented accuracy and ease thanks to the SilverBack's integration with computer software. The entire system is created for stability and features a sturdy metal body and an MDF spoilboard. It has a gracious, open work area of 60x60cm (24x24in) that can be increased to 100x100cm (39x39") with an expansion kit if needed.

The SilverBack is the optimal tool for any hobbyist or professional designer. It offers the same accuracy and ease of use whether the user is making gifts or high-volume products. It offers a fantastic amount of workspace without being too large, and its dynamic mechanics mean it can get any job done. YoraHome is thrilled to put this outstanding product on the market for craftspeople who value accuracy and convenience.

Learn more about the SilverBack Benchtop CNC 6060 and put in your order at: https://yorahome.com/products/yora-silverback-benchtop-cnc-6060

YoraHome is a family-owned business based in North America. They're passionate about empowering their customers to unleash their creativity and find both purpose and profit in their hobbies. YoraHome's unique products offer unrivaled excellence, and the YoraHome team is always pushing the envelope to expand their offerings. With YoraHome, customers enjoy outstanding service, value, and quality as they pursue their own passions. Learn more about YoraHome at https://yorahome.com .

