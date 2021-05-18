Introducing The Release Of Sightline EDM™ 5.16

FAIRFAX, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of EDM™ 5.16, Sightline continues to evolve our innovative software for our users, empowering users to quickly combine business data with process data for insights like never before.

What if you could not only view cross-facility data with relative time filters, but also instantly gain real-time visibility into process and production data broken out by batch, by machine, or by time series?

EDM™ 5.16 makes that not only possible, but simple.

Sightline Systems' top-of-the-line, AI-powered, real-time data collection, visualization, historical correlation, and advanced analytics solution just got a whole lot more powerful. With the groundbreaking release of 5.16, Sightline EDM™ now gives customers the powerful ability to combine their business data and infrastructure with the IT & OT data visualization, analytics, and reporting that makes understanding processes and opportunities for efficiency gains easier, faster, and more insightful than ever before.

By introducing "context data" parameters within reports & dashboards specific to your process, such as individual machines, personnel units, batches, or any other grouping within your business, Sightline instantly builds intelligence and insights uniquely tailored to the critical information YOU need. Cross-facility visualization & analytics become even more powerful when business data and production process data can be streamlined within one central pane-of-glass.

The addition of relative time charting capabilities within EDM™ 5.16 along with additional functions such as group-by, min, max, average, and sums within custom parameters creates a reporting experience and ability to interact with millions of points of data unlike any other. Businesses with EDM who would have required a dedicated data science team to interact with data and analytics are able to glean deep and meaningful insights with real business impact. EDM™ is a data scientist, out-of-the-box, right at your fingertips.

EDM™ Capabilities:Whole-Picture Data Visualization & AnalyticsCorrelation & Root Cause AnalysisAdvanced Anomaly Detection & Advanced Historian IntelligenceProduction Capacity Forecasting & Preventative MaintenanceData Intelligence Working Hand-In-Hand With Advanced Cybersecurity

Get to Done, Faster.

