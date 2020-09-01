INTRODUCING THE NEW ARIZONA 2300 SERIES: Improved Flatbed Production And Productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its heritage in flatbed printing, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the new Arizona 2300 Series UV curable flatbed printers for the wide format print market. This series is designed to help customers speed up production, improve operational efficiencies and fuel growth opportunities through its new applications.

The Arizona 2300

Featuring a true stationary flatbed table structure, this series is built around the entirely new Arizona FLOW technology, a unique vacuum technique that supports a zone-less, multi-origin table layout. FLOW technology offers up to 20 percent more productivity, as it requires less masking and taping, and is supported by easy-to-use, three-sided pneumatic registration pins to better secure the substrate in place on the table. The pneumatic registration pins allow customers to print from edge to edge on the substrate, to align substrates to either the left or the right edge of the table, or both. Users can also easily and accurately print double-sided, as well as confidently print on odd-shaped, heavy, smooth or pre-cut media without the use of a jig.

For added convenience, no operator time is required for taping the media down, resulting in faster changeover between jobs, shorter set-up times, and hassle-free job switching. Through its FLOW technology, printing on unusual and more challenging media, including canvas, wood and glass, or even printing large images tiled over multiple large boards, can be accomplished far easier than ever before. As a result of these features, customers can expect to reduce waste, improve turnaround time and reduce labor.

Additionally, this series also provides customers with the ability to print up to 1,001 ft 2/hr., helping to streamline and improve productivity. The automated maintenance system offers hands-free printhead maintenance and reduces downtime by restoring nozzle function in as little as 24 seconds—including white ink, which can be difficult to maintain. Furthermore, its high-resolution camera alignment system enables easy, quick and precise printhead alignment and flatbed table mapping.

With Arizona Xpert, the Arizona 2300 Series offers self-learning capabilities so users can design—and then repeat—complex, multi-layered projects. This software is equipped with machine learning capabilities to help customers when they want to print a similar application, saving them set-up time and automating the production process.

Sustainable by Design

The Arizona 2300 offers UV-LED curing for 40 percent less energy consumption than our traditional curing systems and has been safety certified for the North American market by TÜV and DGUV.The Arizona 2300 is very economical to operate and uses less than 0.74 ml per square foot on average, including maintenance. The right ink droplet size is used across each print for low ink consumption, and the series' UV inks have been UL GREENGUARD Gold certified, making prints safe for use in schools and hospitals. An air filtration option is also available to maintain a healthy working environment for customers with less than ideal surroundings.

A New Dimension of Possibilities

Customers can achieve advanced print quality, print after print, across a broad media range, at fast production speeds as a result of the series' high-key print mode, pixel placement compensation, enhanced screening and the award-winning VariaDot printhead technology. This technology offers bright white inks and a clear, glossy varnish, which can help customers optimize configurations for high-value, high-margin applications.

The roll media option also allows customers to explore a vast range of roll media, including thin, heat-sensitive media, such as vinyl, up to 86.6 inches wide. This feature allows customers to easily switch between rigid and flexible media jobs with no machine preparation. Businesses can meet any customer demand for printing on hard plastic materials, such as acrylic, polycarbonate and styrene. To support this, a static suppression upgrade kit, providing active suppression of static electricity, can be added at any time.

The Arizona 2300 Series can also be equipped with Canon's textured printing software, Touchstone, enabling the addition of texture effects to applications such as point-of-purchase displays and interior decor products, including wallpaper, fine art reproductions and much more.

"We are committed to the research and development of our flatbed series with a focus on smart productivity, application versatility and sustainability. With our customers in mind, the Arizona 2300 Series will make the production process smarter and more automated, enabling our customers to have the time to focus on what matters the most: growing their business," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With the addition of the new Arizona 2300 series to our portfolio, we have a range of large format solutions to suit any and every print need of our customers. We are confident the new flatbed printers will enable them to boost profits, expand their application possibilities and open up new market opportunities, while achieving operational excellence."

The new Arizona 2300 Series is commercially available starting September 1, 2020.

