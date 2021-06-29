Introducing The Nanit Community - The Global Destination For All Things Parenting

Nanit's New Digital Platform Connects Parents Around the World While Providing Exclusive Access to Experts, Webinars and More

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the only smart baby monitor that connects parents to their baby's health and development, announced the launch of their latest digital offering, the Nanit Community . A public forum for parents, families and caregivers, the Nanit Community provides a platform to share experiences and interact with other parents around the world who are looking for information, advice and help.

Designed to create a unified and engaging social experience, the Nanit Community is a safe place to share and connect with other parents, celebrate milestones and find support from trusted experts leading up to and during parenthood.

Nanit's award-winning smart baby monitoring system delivers scientifically-backed insights and real-time data to parents and allows them to connect their parenting team through Nanit's integrated app. The Nanit Community will extend those resources to all parents regardless of where they live through a social platform that connects them to each other and to leading experts. New and expecting parents can quickly seek advice related to their baby on topics such as sleep, nursing and feeding, growth and milestones and nursery safety, as well as guidance focused on their own well-being, like managing mental and physical health as they enter their parenting journey.

To celebrate its Community launch, Nanit will host a series of digital events this week including:

The World of Baby Sleep - Informational webinars from leading pediatric sleep experts including Dr. Natalie Barnett , Nanit's Director of Clinical Research, Carolynne J. Harvey , Certified Infant and Toddler Sleep Expert and Founder of Dream Baby Sleep , and Dr. Sarah Mitchell , Founder and Sleep Consultant, The Helping Babies Sleep Method.

Growing A Community While Growing a Family - Moderated by CNN's senior political correspondent Abby Phillip ,Nanit and HeyMama will host an exclusive conversation with the mom CEOs of HATCH , Mother Honestly and Nanit to discuss the importance of community as you venture into motherhood, the ways in which you can balance family and personal life, and the products that make it all a little easier. Register for free here .

New weekly expert content including exclusive live webinars, on-demand video content, and an Ask Me Anything series led by parenting and lifestyle specialists will be offered including:

Prenatal and postpartum fitness from NASM certified personal trainer Amanda Butler

Reproductive and postpartum health from Dr. Temeka Zore , MD, FACOG, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist, OB-GYN at Spring Fertility

, MD, FACOG, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist, OB-GYN at Spring Fertility Postpartum and maternal mental health support from Dr. Alice Pickering , PsyD

, PsyD Supportive services for new and expecting moms from Paige Bellenbaum , LMSW, Founding Director and Chief External Relations Officer of The Motherhood Center

"We have a strong and growing global network of parents and caregivers who rely on Nanit's technology for the incredible information we provide," said Nanit CEO Sarah Dorsett. "With the launch of the Nanit Community, we can now connect our users and all parents with each other and leading experts around the world creating a real-time support system."

The Nanit Community is free and open to new and expectant parents through a mobile-friendly website. Current Nanit users can also access the Community through the Nanit app. To join the Nanit Community, visit community.nanit.com .

About Nanit

The Nanit family of award-winning products keep parents connected and informed while providing personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit HD camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth, real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear , to capturing amazing moments and milestones with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked nearly 300 million hours of sleep, 56 million parental visits, and over 29 million morning wakeups. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

