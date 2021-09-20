Introducing The Lyric™ Therapeutic Massager, An Evolution In Self-Care

Find Your Rhythm™ to relax and relieve pain with this new intelligent massager designed for everybody and every body

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks an evolution in self-care with the launch of the new Wi-Fi-enabled Lyric™ therapeutic massager. Say goodbye to ugly, aggressive and heavy massage guns made only for elite athletes. The stylishly designed Lyric was developed with everybody - and every body - in mind.

Designed for both form and function, the Lyric is indispensable to any lifestyle. The Lyric's beautiful design, available in five attractive colors, means no hiding it in a drawer or closet like most massage devices. Users can proudly display the device in their homes, serving as a steady reminder to use it daily and develop positive wellness habits.

The Lyric provides an intuitive experience. Its easy-to-use touchscreen guides users through therapies and, unlike other connected massagers and their respective apps, it eliminates the need to juggle a device and phone simultaneously, allowing people to truly be in the moment and focus on their holistic wellbeing.

As a self-care companion, the Lyric provides on-board guidance for temporary relief of muscle aches and pains, as well as therapies designed to relax and energize. The Lyric's Wi-Fi technology offers users peace of mind knowing they'll always have the latest software upgrades, therapies and wellness content.

"Never before has a massage device offered the technology, aesthetic and experience to answer so many unmet consumer needs, not just those of serious athletes," said Hugh Williams, Lyric co-founder. "Each detail of the Lyric has been thoughtfully designed based on extensive research and feedback to create an unmatched wellness experience. Now, people won't have to choose between what they want and what their bodies and minds need - with the Lyric, they can have it all in one device."

Stimulate Your Nervous System with Rhythm Therapy ™With the introduction of the Lyric comes a breakthrough in massage technology, Rhythm Therapy™. Rather than a mono-frequency or "flat line" experience, which is what most massage devices deliver, the Lyric vibrates in a wavelike pattern mimicking naturally occurring rhythms that can have a profound impact on the body and mind. Rhythm is deeply human and connected to our ability to rest, invigorate and renew. Rhythm promotes a feeling of happiness; it helps center and connect the mind and body. Rhythm helps people to be fully well. The Lyric's Rhythm Therapy creates an exquisite experience - it's like Mozart for your muscles.

Rhythmic frequencies have been shown to affect the endocrine, musculoskeletal and nervous systems, and can temporarily alleviate minor muscle pain, shift stress and positively affect both emotions and overall mental state.

"Therapies that incorporate rhythmic frequencies have the ability to guide the body to its parasympathetic mode, allowing it to slow down and rest, but they can also activate the body's sympathetic mode, leading to feeling alert, awake and energized," said Dr. Jena Gatses, DPT, LMT, SFMA, CSCS. "The therapy options provided by the Lyric offer a range of benefits, including pain relief, calm and energy, for an intuitive and customized experience."

Wellness HarmonizedThe Lyric establishes a new category in wellness, thanks to its therapeutic range of frequencies coupled with lower amplitude (the distance traveled by the massage head). This combination requires less pressure from the device to achieve the same result, allowing for a more comfortable, enjoyable and nonaggressive massage experience that feels good and promotes positive wellbeing.

The Lyric offers a slim handle with ergonomic grip and includes an optional extension handle for easier maneuvering and accessing hard-to-reach spots. Also included with each massager are four attachments neatly stored in the docking station: Cone, Dome, Thumb and Double. Each attachment helps to deliver a personalized experience that provides exactly what the body needs, regardless of the ache or pain. The Lyric also has induction charging built into the docking station (as well as a USB-C) for grab-n-go charging.

Elevated DesignSleek, stylish and lightweight, the Lyric merits public display as a constant reminder to use and benefit from it daily. Offered in Blueprint (light blue), Terracotta (soft orange), Stone (off white), Slate (dark grey with blue undertone) and Granite (black), the Lyric features beautiful hues to fit any taste or décor. Its $199.95 MSRP makes the Lyric a premium experience for a broad range of users, lifestyles and needs, for hundreds of dollars less than other devices offering fewer features.

Find Your Rhythm ™ with the Lyric therapeutic massager at ExperienceLyric.com or at select retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Meijer, REI and Target. Join the Lyric wellness movement by following @ExperienceLyric on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Lyric™The Lyric is the result of a two-year project by a distinguished team of leading designers, therapists, entrepreneurs and investors drawing on consumer research and experience working across some of the world's most iconic brands. In partnership with global leaders in design and innovation, the Lyric was developed to address unmet consumer needs around form, function and accessibility. Say goodbye to ugly, aggressive and heavy massage guns made only for elite athletes. The stylishly designed Lyric was created with everybody - and every body - in mind, delivering an intuitive and easy-to-use experience. Now, you don't have to sacrifice quality or choose between features when deciding on self-care. With the Lyric, you can have what you want as well as what your body and mind need. Visit ExperienceLyric.com to Find Your Rhythm™ and join the Lyric wellness movement by following @ExperienceLyric on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

