Introducing The Game Changer Pant From IZ Adaptive

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian designer Izzy Camilleri, founder of the inclusive fashion label IZ Adaptive, today announced the launch of the Game Changer Pant after spending years contemplating how to create a seamless-back pant to minimize possible causes of pressure sores and help prevent this potentially life-threatening issue.

"The first pant in the collection looks like a classic jean in the front but the back has revolutionary IZ Seamless Technology. This design is free of seams or pockets that a person would normally be sitting on, that can result in pressure sores," says Camilleri. "When it comes to inclusive fashion, these pants are a first of their kind. The Game Changer Pant is the most important work I've ever done."

"Wheelchair users have to compromise every day, all the time," says Judy Guse Salah, Registered Nurse and Rehabilitation Consultant. "The one thing that they shouldn't have to compromise on is getting dressed in the morning, looking at themselves in the mirror, and having a pant that makes them feel good about themselves."

"They offer freedom," says Anthony Lue, Athlete, Motivational Speaker and wheelchair user. "The more time that I can spend in my chair, moving around, out with people, the happier I am."

"It's really, really important for us who are wheelchair users to ensure that our skin integrity is intact," says Anita Kaiser, PhD Student and wheelchair user.

The Game Changer Pant in blue and black denim ($131*), chinos ($121*), and sweatpants ($82*) are available online at izadaptive.com and ship internationally. IZ Adaptive will also launch Game Changer leggings and underwear and plan to develop a Game Changer line for children.

(*Prices reflect US/Canadian exchange rate on 2/2/2021.)

3% of US sales will be donated to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. IZ Adaptive previously partnered with the foundation on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. 3% of Canadian and international sales of the Game Changer collection will benefit the Rick Hansen Foundation.

"The innovation and design of IZ Adaptive's new Game Changer Pant demonstrates that fashion can be adaptive and accessible for all," said Aimee Hunnewell, Chief Development Officer, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "We are grateful to partner with organizations like IZ Adaptive, whose mission is to support the needs and well-being of the paralysis community, and who continue to revolutionize the way we look at accessibility."

"The Rick Hansen Foundation is extremely grateful to IZ Adaptive for donating a percentage of their new adaptive Game Changer Pant sales to support our Foundation and liberate the potential of Canadians with disabilities," says Doramy Ehling, CEO, Rick Hansen Foundation. " Izzy Camilleri's commitment to accessible, adaptive clothing is an inspiration and a reminder that we can all be difference makers."

The patent for the Game Changer Pant is currently pending.

