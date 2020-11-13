Introducing The Eschenbach Haus Call Telelowvision Program!

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. introduces Haus Call, a first-of-its kind Telelowvision Program that allows low vision providers to conveniently offer low vision care to their patients who are either unable or hesitant to visit their office for an in-person appointment. This unique service allows the provider to conduct both a low vision exam and a follow-up device assessment appointment virtually with their patients so that they can get the care they need and the devices that will improve their quality of life, all without having to leave their home.

The Haus Call Telelowvision Program consists of two exclusive kits sent directly to the patient, the iDoktor diagnostic kit and iProdukt trial kit, each of which includes an iPad with a pre-loaded HIPAA-compliant web conferencing app which allows the provider to connect with their patient via a remote appointment. The "iDoktor" Diagnostic Kit is sent first and it includes a near acuity, distance acuity and contrast test which is used during the initial virtual exam. Later, the "iProdukt" Trial Kit is sent to the patient and it includes an assortment of low vision devices selected by the low vision provider which meet the patient's specific needs and vision goals. The patient keeps the devices that work the best for them and returns the rest back to Eschenbach.

Both kits are used by the patient under the remote supervision of their low vision provider thereby ensuring a successful outcome for both parties. The provider is able to accurately gather the test information needed and the patient is able to obtain and learn how to correctly use the low vision devices recommended for them so they can accomplish their desired visual tasks.

With Eschenbach's Haus Call Telelowvision Program, low vision providers can finally help their visually impaired patients who can't make in-office appointments due to health concerns, transportation issues or even bad weather so that they, too, can get the care they need to be able to accomplish their daily living tasks again!

Learn more about the Eschenbach Haus Call Telelowvision Program online at https://www.eschenbach.com/telelowvision-program.asp.

About Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

Eschenbach is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of high quality vision-enhancing products that improve the safety, productivity, independence, and quality of life of its customers. The company offers eyecare and vision rehab professionals numerous diagnostic assortment options as well as training and consultative support, all of which ensure success for their users who need magnification solutions. For more information, please contact Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. at (800) 487-5389 / info@eschenbach.com or visit www.eschenbach.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-eschenbach-haus-call-telelowvision-program-301172921.html

SOURCE Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.