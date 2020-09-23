Introducing The Delta 8 E-commerce Site You've Been Waiting For

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a first-of-its-kind marketplace for all things delta 8 THC, Direct Delta 8 ( www.dd8shop.com). Direct Delta 8 will serve as the premier online retailer for a growing array of high-quality brands and products.

Why now, why delta 8? The founders of Direct Delta 8 saw a need for a safe, reliable, and enjoyable shopping experience for consumers looking for products. Delta 8 is federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.

According to the bill, also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, "All derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids in hemp are legal provided that the final products contain less than 0.3% delta 9 THC."

So, not only can consumers legally reap the benefits of delta 8, but they can also rest assured that they're only getting the highest quality products. Direct Delta 8 is beginning its venture with industry leading brands such as 3Chi , Delta Effex , Skyhio , Urb Finest Flowers , and CannaAid . Users can enjoy vape cartridges that conveniently fit onto a variety of devices, or, they can choose from delta 8 edibles or tinctures .

Like CBD and cannabis itself, delta 8 as a natural therapeutic is not a new concept. Research from various sources, including the National Cancer Institute , has shown delta 8 to have positive effects. If you're wondering how delta 8 compares to CBD and THC, it can be described as offering a calming body feeling.

While CBD offers no psychoactive effects at all, delta 8's effects are milder than THC. Therefore, delta 8 may offer promising benefits for individuals who haven't found relief with CBD but aren't able to safely or legally access THC. Of course, it's important for anyone interested in a new remedy to first consult their healthcare provider.

About Direct Delta 8:Direct Delta 8 was founded in 2020 by a team of individuals passionate about cannabis and its derivatives. Not only does Direct Delta 8 strive to provide the highest quality products and the best customer experience, but it also wants to help people learn more about delta 8 and it's exciting potential. To shop or for more information, visit dd8shop.com .

