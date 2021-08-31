Introducing SesameRx, A New Online Pharmacy With Hundreds Of Generic Medications At The Best Price-- All Just $5 And Shipped For Free With No Health Insurance Required

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame, the online health care superstore making healthcare affordable and accessible for thousands of Americans ﹣whether they have insurance or not ﹣today unveiled SesameRx, an online pharmacy with the best prices on nearly 200 FDA-approved generic medications, all with free shipping nationwide.

SesameRx is a new online pharmacy featuring 200 FDA-approved medications, all for just $5 and free shipping nationwide.

SesameRx features $5 medications and free shipping for a broad range of common medical conditions such as allergies, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, ADHD, insomnia and dozens more. A complete list of conditions eligible for $5 prescription drugs from SesameRx can be found at www.SesameCare.com/medication .

"Sesame is changing the health care buying experience by making it 'radically normal'," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "SesameRx extends that mission to the pharmacy. Shopping for health care, including prescription drugs, should be as easy as booking travel online. Convenience and choice with understandable, transparent prices."

Accessing $5 Medications is Easy, Convenient and DiscreetTo qualify for $5 prescriptions, patients need only to schedule an appointment with a doctor, specialist, or health care provider of their choice from within the Sesame superstore and be issued a prescription for their condition during the consultation. Sesame offers patients a full scope of medical services ﹣telehealth, medical specialties and in-person consults ﹣all for as low as $25 per visit. The Sesame superstore features thousands of health care providers across more than 80 specialties with coverage in all 50 states.

After payment for the prescription is received, SesameRx sends the medication directly to the patient's door, in discreet packaging, and will automatically refill eligible prescriptions at the same affordable $5 price. Health insurance is never required to use Sesame or receive the $5 drug price.

SesameRx is powered by a partnership with Truepill, the digital health platform building consumer health experiences through diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy. SesameRx leverages Truepill's consumer healthcare infrastructure and nationwide URAC-accredited pharmacy footprint to deliver to patients a full service, formulary of hundreds of Sesame-branded FDA-approved medications.

Men and Women Put off Sexual Healthcare ﹣Because of Rx PricesSeptember marks Sexual Health Awareness Month across the globe. In a recent survey of hundreds of American men who have not used SesameRx, 76% percent said they would have a better sex life if erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs cost just $5; however, 72% of those surveyed also believe the drugs cost $20 or more. Overall, 73% of men surveyed have experienced some form of ED.

In a separate survey of women who have not used SesameRx, 30% of women have delayed getting birth control because of the price; and 68% of women surveyed believe that birth control pills will cost more than $10 without health insurance.

At just $5 per prescription, SesameRx has the country's best price on ED drugs, and among the lowest prices on medications for birth control, sexually transmitted infections (STI), Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), cold sores, genital herpes, hot flashes and more.

ABOUT SESAMEFor the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and with no health insurance required. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free.

