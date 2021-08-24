Introducing René Briand French Sparkling Wine

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium wine importer and distributor Cognac One announces the debut of René Briand, an elevated yet accessible sparkling wine from France.

René Briand - or RB - shows pure fruit expression and offers versatility with both food and cocktails. With minimal sugar, the Blanc de Blancs Brut has vibrant citrus and apple flavors, and the delicate Brut Rosé shows refreshing notes of strawberry and raspberry.

"We appointed a forward-thinking winemaker with both pedigree and sparkling expertise," says Cognac One Founder and CEO Xavier Flouret. " Marcel Combes and his team at Boisset Effervescence represent the excellence we strive for with the René Briand cuvée."

Embracing talent and innovation both in the wine world and across industries is at the core of the RB philosophy. As an official sponsor of the FIT Foundation's Alumni Program, René Briand is committed to supporting the up-and-coming generation of tastemakers and entrepreneurs. The FIT Foundation serves as an advisory and fundraising body to the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City's internationally recognized college for design, fashion and communication. Through ongoing donations to initiatives in entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability, René Briand supports the future leaders and innovators solving the design industry's biggest problems.

René Briand invites you to open a bottle and release your creative muse. Cheers to the inspiration for your next innovation.

Available immediately in select East Coast states with plans for national expansion. Contact the René Briand team or follow @renebriandsparkling for more information.

About Cognac One

Cognac One is a national wine importer and NY/NJ distributor based in New York, NY. The premium wine portfolio is comprised of privately owned and renowned estates spanning nearly 100 prestigious appellations across the globe. Brands include Château Kefraya (Bekaa Valley, Lebanon), Domaine de la Bégude (Bandol, France), Château Dereszla (Tokaji, Hungary), Quinta do Pessegueiro (Douro Valley, Portugal), and Domaine de L'Ostal - Famille J-M Cazes (La Livinière, France). A leader in luxury wines, Cognac One also offers exceptional access to top-growth Bordeaux and international collector wines through a partnership with one of Bordeaux's most iconic négociants. Estate-sourced wines, temperature-controlled shipping and storage, and next-day delivery of rare vintages are just a few of the ways Cognac One elevates the wine buying experience.

