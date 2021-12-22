Introducing Our New CEO And President: Houman Kashanipour "HK"

WINDSOR, Wis., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houman Kashanipour (HK) has been appointed as Diesel Forward's new CEO and President.

Houman Kashanipour (HK) "Since its inception by founder Gene Schey, Diesel Forward has been built upon the core focus of taking care of our customers. With this as our foundation, the company has seen ten-fold growth under the leadership of Bob Breunig, who has always driven us to be better and to never accept the status quo. I'm honored and excited to guard and grow that legacy into the future and to have Bob's expertise and leadership on the Board."

Bob Breunig "This appointment is a clear reflection of the company's vision: building long-term relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, and the community. Diesel Forward is poised for continued growth within the aftermarket parts and services channels. We're excited that HK's unique abilities in network building as well as developing teams to support growth is a benefit to all. There is enormous opportunity for Diesel Forward and the Alliant Power service network that lies ahead, and we couldn't be happier with HK leading our effort to help us and our partners achieve continued success."

HK has been with Diesel Forward since 2017 and served at President for the last two years. He brings decades of experience to the company and has a proven record of success. He has a B.A. Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan. HK is a Board Member of remanufacturing (MERA) organization. He started his career as intern on the shop floor at Navistar and spent over 25 years in various senior roles in operations, purchasing, president roles at Navistar, PurePower, and Wiechai America.

"On the 60th anniversary of the company, it is a great honor to follow in the steps of such great leaders and during a time of industry changes we have great opportunity to evolve with our customer, partners and employees to build our industry leading position. With brands such as Alliant Power, DIPACO and DTech, I am confident that we will continue to serve the industry to the fullest capacity." -HK

Bob Breunig will continue his role as Chairman of the Board.

About Diesel Forward Diesel Forward, Inc., is the nation's leading provider of aftermarket diesel engine fuel systems and technical components for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. The company and its Alliant Power brand, distribute and supports aftermarket new and remanufactured parts through its nationwide network of dealers. Diesel Forward is also the largest distributor of top OEM brands to the aftermarket, including its national fleet accounts, through company-owned warehouses across four U.S. time zones.

Media Contact: Tara Lunder608-842-5123 326413@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-our-new-ceo-and-president-houman-kashanipour-hk-301449413.html

SOURCE Diesel Forward Inc.