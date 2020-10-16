Introducing Latitude, A New Weather And Lifestyle App Created Around The Science Of Happiness

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion veteran Anne Slowey (former Fashion News Director at Elle, and editor at W and American Vogue) has teamed up with a group of fashion industry experts interested in improving a person's relationship with...

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion veteran Anne Slowey (former Fashion News Director at Elle, and editor at W and American Vogue) has teamed up with a group of fashion industry experts interested in improving a person's relationship with their closet—including Anne Christensen (former Creative Director for Glamour, Fashion Director T Magazine)—to launch Latitude, a new personalized fashion and weather mobile app. Created around the science of happiness, Latitude is designed to help streamline morning routines, solve what-to-wear problems, and sweat the small stuff for you.

"We're currently bombarded with too much content and information," says co-founder and CEO Matthew Sargeant. "We have too many emails and have to check too many apps throughout the day. Latitude distills the morning down to what's most important: what to wear based on the weather and what's happening in the world while also providing tools to be your best self (incl. grateful for and meditation which are proven to help increase happiness over time)."

"Our primary goal is to liberate people from the burden of decision fatigue, while we help them align their personal values with their love of fashion," says Slowey. "Ultimately, we want to flip the script on the style narrative and become a platform that empowers people to get dressed with ease, shop with confidence, and express themselves as unique individuals, while parsing the culture of fashion and style in a practical yet entertaining and informative context."

Key App Features:

Highly Accurate Weather + Forecasting (via Accuweather + Dark Sky)

Daily news briefs, links, personalized content, and interactive tools

Global Fashion feed and community engagement

Wardrobe "Solution" to take the guess work out of getting dressed in the morning (virtual closet, daily looks, how to wear what you own with trending pieces)

In-app shopping, product recommendations, and curations of editor-approved pieces across size, occasion, and season

About Latitude:

Latitude is a personalized fashion and weather app with advanced weather, news, shopping, and engaging content. The app is free to use and available for download at the Apple App Store from October 15th.

