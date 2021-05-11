Introducing Grand Seiko As Jazz At Lincoln Center's "Official Timekeeper"

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz at Lincoln Centerannounces Grand Seikoas "Official Timekeeper" of Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2020-21/2021-22 season. A brand that raises the pure essentials of watchmaking to an art form, Grand Seiko will be a sponsor of Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2020-21/2021-22 concert seasons.

Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, states, "I am grateful to Grand Seiko for its commitment to the arts and its embrace of a unifying art form like jazz. The pandemic has given us the opportunity to understand just how interconnected the world is and we can't wait to get started working collaboratively and creatively on this new partnership. Jazz music is all about the mastery of time and executing lyrical ideas with precision, charisma, and soul."

Founded in Japan in 1960, Grand Seiko represents the pinnacle of watchmaking. Crafted by hand using the highest quality in materials, techniques, and craftsmanship, each Grand Seiko embodies a functional beauty and Japanese design purity that is emblematic of the brand's "nature of time" philosophy.

Brice Le Troadec, President of Grand Seiko Corporation of America, states, "Jazz at Lincoln Center is one of New York City's great establishments. It educates, promotes and performs the art of music not only for the residents of this great city but for the global community at large. We are incredibly proud to partner with this renowned cultural institution and to do our part in helping to nurture and support the arts during these challenging times."

Since March 2020, Jazz at Lincoln Center's performance, education, and advocacy resources have been shared mostly for free with the organization's growing global community of over two million people to share in turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies. Although The House of Swing may still be dark temporarily, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. With Grand Seiko's support--from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concert, Coltrane: A Love Supreme kicking off June 10, to contributions towards the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's upcoming US tour -- Jazz at Lincoln Center is able to continue to bring both live and virtual concert experiences directly to our fans and supporters.

ABOUT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for Jazz through performance, education and advocacy. With the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and guest artists spanning genres and generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center produces thousands of performance, education, and broadcast events each season in its home in New York City ( Frederick P. Rose Hall, "The House of Swing") and around the world, for people of all ages. Jazz at Lincoln Center is led by Chairman Clarence Otis, Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, and Executive Director Greg Scholl. Please visit us at jazz.org; follow us on Twitter @jazzdotorg and Facebook; watch our free, global webcasts at new.livestream.com/jazz; and enjoy concerts, education programs, behind-the-scenes footage, programs and more at youtube.com/jazzatlincolncenter.

ABOUT GRAND SEIKOEver since its first creation sixty years ago, Grand Seiko has enchanted watch connoisseurs with timepieces that offer extremely high precision, supreme legibility and a uniquely Japanese aesthetic. Grand Seiko has revolutionized watchmaking with many innovations—including the Spring Drive movement, which offers a seamless seconds-hand motion and accuracy unlike any other mechanical watch and continues to do so today. Every Grand Seiko watch reflects the Japanese spirituality of time inspired by nature. Whether elegant, traditional, or sport, expect a new understanding of "The Nature of Time" from Grand Seiko. grand-seiko.com

Generous support for Jazz at Lincoln Center's webcasting is provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Louise and Leonard Riggio.

Jazz at Lincoln Center proudly acknowledges its major corporate partners: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Grand Seiko, Con Edison, Entergy, Steinway & Sons, and The Coca-Cola Company.

