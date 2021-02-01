Introducing GovOS, A New Company From Kofile

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofile, a leading provider of digital transformation services and software for local governments , today announced that it is launching GovOS, Inc. with a suite of applications that will transform how governments deliver online services, engage citizens and digitize paper-based processes. GovOS will operate as a separate entity under the Kofile parent company and will serve government agencies looking to meet rapidly changing constituent expectations.

GovOS will have six initial product offerings: Records, Access, Licenses, Studio, Community and Workforce. All of these applications are aimed at helping governments transform traditional paper-based processes into online services. Kofile President and CRO, Kevin Lafeber, will run the GovOS organization leveraging his deep experience in the gov tech space.

"We talk often about a customer-centric obsession here at Kofile, and how we can transform the way people experience local government through services and software," said Michael Crosno, CEO of Kofile. "Establishing GovOS will empower our teams to serve our customers better. It underscores our commitment to helping governments scale their digital offerings, and ensures that we align our time and investment with projects that will achieve the best outcomes for our customers. While our customers will still receive the same premium service they have come to expect from us, we're excited to show them the new technical innovations we've been working on, and help them realize the full potential of their digital government."

Kofile will continue to offer its industry leading document services, which will be focused on the preservation and digitization of official government records. These document services, which will be overseen by Kofile President and COO, Jonathan Mohn, will include six primary offerings: Restoration, Preservation, Imaging, Enhancement, Indexing and Storage. All of these services use proprietary methodology to help governments ensure the highest quality of historical documentation. This unit is focusing on delivering these services with the highest quality and wildly exceeding customer expectations.

This shift will enable laser focus on specific strategic and tactical objectives for each unit, while ensuring that products and services are aligned to ensure governments succeed in their digital transformation endeavors.

More information will be provided over the coming weeks and months as GovOS rolls out new product and service offerings to both existing and new customers.

About KofileKofile transforms the way people experience local government, with market-leading services and digital solutions that modernize operations and improve citizen access and engagement. As the foremost expert in document preservation, digitization, and indexing, Kofile makes government records accessible, with 225+ million documents digitally stored and secured. Kofile's digital solutions are also cloud-enabled, delivering secure, reliable and scalable access to information and services through a comprehensive suite of applications for searching and requesting records, recording and e-filing, permitting and licensing, and workforce and vendor management. Kofile is a partner to hundreds of local governments, with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and strategically located laboratories in six other US locations.

For more information, please visit Kofile.com.

Contact: Karl Pawlewicz, karl.pawlewicz@kofile.us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-govos-a-new-company-from-kofile-301218602.html

SOURCE Kofile