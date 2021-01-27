Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced Lily™, the small and fashionable smartwatch women have been waiting for. Available in two models, Classic and Sport, the 34mm watch case, T-bar lug style, subtly patterned lens, and various color options make Lily ideal for women seeking a fashion-forward alternative to what's currently available on the smartwatch market. Garmin has intensified its focus on creating products and features designed for women with this announcement coming on the heels of menstrual cycle tracking and recently announced pregnancy tracking. See Lily in action here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005158/en/

Introducing Garmin Lily (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lily is truly a first-of-its-kind smartwatch: feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion with important health and fitness features," said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "Garmin remains committed to creating products that fit the needs of our female customer and in this case, it's a small, on-trend smartwatch with features designed for today's active woman."

Behind the Design

Designed by women, for women, Lily's most notable feature is its small size which is inspired by classic, jewelry-like timepieces designed for smaller wrists. Lily's 34mm watch case is Garmin's smallest yet, and its unique T-bar lugs and slender 14mm band enhance the overall feminine aesthetic. Lily features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use. Each of the six different Lily styles has its own lens design, carefully created to be subtle and textural; a refined detail that complements rather than competes. Check out a behind-the-scenes video and blog on the making of Lily here.

Lily (Classic) ($249.99) features an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and comes in three timeless colorways - each with neutral tone-on-tone elements and soft contrasts between the band and metal hardware. The lens patterns for Classic were inspired by high-end fashion but made subtle for everyday wear.

Lily (Sport) ($199.99) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three fresh, athleisure-inspired colorways. The Sport styles feature organic lens patterns that allude to nature, health and wellness.

Health and Fitness

More than an accessory, Lily is a capable smartwatch for women that leverages Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness features for whole body wellness.

Provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox 1, stress, hydration, advanced sleep and heart rate, 24/7 (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings) 2.

Body Battery ™ energy monitoring shows the body's current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

Women's Health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, support women during each stage of their reproductive cycle with the ability to log symptoms alongside their other health and wellness data in Garmin Connect ™.

Breathwork activity guides the user through a relaxing series of breaths and holds for focus and stress relief.

Sports apps for yoga, Pilates, cardio, treadmill and more. Lily also connects to a compatible smartphone's GPS to accurately track outdoor walks, runs and rides.

Monitor activity throughout the day with step counting, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

Smart Features for Life On the Go

Lily provides all-day connection and convenience with a battery life of up to 5 days and smart features including:

Smart notifications: Receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts when paired with a compatible smartphone. Android ™ users can respond to texts.

Calendar view: See what the day holds right from the wrist with a convenient calendar widget when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Safety and tracking: Assistance feature sends real-time location to emergency contacts 3. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user's activity in real time, providing peace of mind during outdoor activities.

Sync with Garmin Connect: Health and fitness data lives in one place on the Garmin Connect app where users can go to connect, compete and share.

Available now on Garmin.com, Lily (Classic) suggested retail price is $249.99 and Lily (Sport) suggested retail price is $199.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or youtube.com/garmin.

1This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries. 2See Garmin.com/ataccuracy; sleep tracking available when paired with a compatible smartphone 3When paired with a compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Lily, Body Battery and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005158/en/