Introducing Elizée

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the world of Elizée—where fashion meets unwavering comfort. The collection, launching in July, was designed by Erika Carrero—a woman on a mission to reshape luxury footwear, by blending heritage Italian craftsmanship with cutting edge comfort technology.

The former Silicon Valley CFO has held prestigious executive positions throughout the years, and has now embarked on her latest venture as entrepreneur. Over the course of the past year, Erika transitioned from the tech startup boardroom to the world of luxury fashion with a collection of exquisitely designed Italian high heels, engineered to provide all-day comfort.

Erika commented on the inspiration of the brand: "My mission is to empower the modern woman's versatile lifestyle by delivering styles that are both gorgeous and comfortable, and make women feel confident, sexy and ready to meet any challenge."

Elizée will carry a woman from a day in the office to a dinner date with ease. The brand's signature Plush Contour insole, developed in collaboration with podiatrists, combines layers of memory foam and responsive gel cushioning to reduce pressure in the forefoot, absorb impact, and provide maximum cushion and stability. Each style is handcrafted in a family-run artisan factory outside of Milan, using breathable Italian leathers sourced from certified sustainable tanneries.

Elizée will be available online at www.elizeeshoes.com and in exclusive boutiques, and will range in price from $400- $600. For more information, please visit www.elizeeshoes.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

About Elizée:

Elizée is a women's footwear brand that blends luxurious craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and unwavering comfort. The shoes are not only beautiful, but intelligently crafted, using innovative comfort technology designed to keep a woman comfortable on her feet all day—providing an experience of ultra-wearable luxury.

