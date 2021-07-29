Introducing Cityhome -- An Online Marketplace Connecting Small Local Businesses With Shoppers Nationwide.

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityhome is an online marketplace with a mission — to empower small businesses and their surrounding communities. Launched in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cityhome brings the scale of an online marketplace to each small business it partners with, allowing these businesses to reach new customers and sell more products all while maintaining the small businesses unique brand identity. The platform enables customers to shop small while simultaneously being able to discover a growing curation of 500 coveted brands and 60,000 products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle all in one place.

The platform allows retail's shift to e-commerce to work in favor of small stores rather than against them...

Before launching in 2020 Cityhome founder, Rachel Romanowsky, had been working with small businesses who were fighting to keep their brick-and-mortar stores open as consumers flocked off high streets to online big box retailers. She launched Cityhome to support these small businesses by creating an online platform to help scale their business, increasing the visibility of smaller stores and boosting their sales. The platform allows retail's shift to e-commerce to work in favor of small stores rather than against them by alleviating a bulk of the work, time and money it takes for a small business to be successful. As small businesses thrive, so do their surrounding communities. "When you shop and support small businesses, something powerful happens, you support local communities. There's a ripple effect. Small businesses hire in their neighborhoods and hometowns, which means job opportunities are created in these communities. When small businesses succeed, it encourages economic empowerment for generations to come." said Romanowsky.

Before Cityhome was introduced, shopping small businesses online was not an easy task in an online landscape dominated by e-commerce giants. With public interest in supporting small businesses increasing, Cityhome fills that gap and brings small businesses together through a highly curated e-commerce shopping experience. This model empowers small businesses to embrace the power of the collective and compete against the Amazons of the digital world while giving consumers the opportunity to find the products they are looking for closer to home. "I joined Cityhome at the height of the pandemic and couldn't be more happy about this choice. The platform is a window to a wider world, helping us reach a whole new audience. We have repeat customers all over the US." said Mairead MacClarence, shop owner of Nell MV in Massachusetts. Cityhome continues to grow and seek to empower more small businesses through their unique retail platform.

About Cityhome:

Cityhome is a clothing, goods and accessories ordering platform that connects shoppers with products from the best boutiques, brands and artists in local communities across the country. Launched in 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts, Cityhome believes that when you shop and support small businesses, something powerful happens — you support the economic empowerment of local communities.

