Introducing Chaos Carnival, A Virtual Conference Focused On All Things Chaos Engineering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaos Carnival is a global two-day, free to attend virtual conference taking place on February 10 - 11, 2021. The conference is a vendor-neutral event, dedicated to bringing together practitioners, experts, innovators and industry leaders that are shaping the Chaos Engineering and Cloud-native ecosystem.

"Achieving resilience is too important to ignore in this dynamic cloud-native space," said Uma Mukkara, Co-founder & COO at MayaData, and also a maintainer of the LitmusChaos project. "Helping cloud native developers and SREs to practice Chaos Engineering in a cloud native way is our approach to achieve resilience on Kubernetes. With this goal, we created the LitmusChaos project and we are very fortunate to have a vibrant community around this project under CNCF App-Delivery SIG leadership. We, at MayaData are thrilled to be the founding sponsor of this conference and looking forward to having a great Carnival."

Chaos Engineering is gaining momentum and adoption in the cloud native space. The conference is being kicked off with a Keynote Address by Adrian Cockcroft, VP of Cloud Architecture Strategy, AWS and a thought leader of the Chaos Engineering ecosystem. The conference aims to bring a virtual carnival-like experience to life by showcasing vendor/sponsor booths and more.

Chaos Carnival is also on the lookout for talk submissions on a wide range of topics from Chaos Engineering to introducing chaos in the DevOps environment. The last date for submissions is January 15, 2021.

"Enterprises are resorting to distributed cloud-native systems to modernize their infra and apps. Chaos Engineering is essential to build resilience and fault-tolerance into these systems. We launched Chaos Carnival to celebrate the rise of chaos engineering and to promote open source methods and tools in this space. It's an ideal platform to share, collaborate, learn and evolve this important practice!" said Senthil Raja from the Organizing team.

To register for the conference, please visit https://chaoscarnival.io/register.

About Chaos Carnival (chaoscarnival.io)

Chaos Carnival is a vendor-neutral conference founded by MayaData (mayadata.io). Focusing primarily on chaos engineering and related topics, this conference has secured sponsorships from CNCF, Elastic, Wipro, and Percona in the initial phase.

