Introducing Chakra Healing: The Gateway To Higher Consciousness--New Age Book On Self-Healing For The Body, Mind, And Spirit

A complete guide to holistic healing from within, the book aims to transform lives by helping people realize and acknowledge the imbalances that affect their everyday life and balance the chakras.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has paved the way for millennial mysticism. Self-published author Julia Rose 's book "Chakra Healing: The Gateway to Higher Consciousness" takes a deep dive into the seven chakra system for mental and spiritual healing over 11 chapters.

"We have the power to self-heal and change the frequency of our own energy systems. Part of the energy healing process is understanding the problem and acknowledging it. Once you balance a chakra, you will begin to see changes in your mind, body, and spirit that can eventually heal your entire perception of life. Chakra Healing helps you embrace it, understand it, and then heal it—dive deep into the ocean of chakras, taking the path of wisdom," said Julia.

The first two chapters cover the basics of kundalini and present a high-level overview of how the chakra system works. The next seven chapters are dedicated to a rich exploration of each chakra from the bottom up, starting with the root chakra and ending with the crown chakra. Each chapter lists the colors, sounds, body parts, crystals, and Solfeggio frequency associated with that chakra.

The book details the symptoms and the physical manifestations of an unbalanced chakra—blocked and overactive. It includes natural remedies such as crystals, essential oils, yoga poses, tips from personal experience, and special affirmations that the author created herself to heal the chakra. Readers also learn about the benefits of healing a specific chakra.

The penultimate chapter covers three underrated chakras that often remain unacknowledged, but are helpful in spiritual growth. The book ends with a Metta meditation, a very well-known traditional Buddhist meditation and practice to further heal, activate, and align the chakras.

"Being a highly intuitive empath, when I meet someone new, I can read their intentions right away. I had my first spiritual awakening when I was 17 years old as the result of deep suffering from a narcissistic sociopath relationship. I believe it 's my soul 's purpose to help heal others and spread awareness about the powerful divine gifts we are all born with," said Julia.

The book is a must for anyone who wants to take their growth and spirituality to the next level, improve their relationships and way of life, and ultimately find inner peace within themselves no matter where they 're at in their life.

Chakra Healing: The Gateway to Higher Consciousness is available for Kindle and paperback on Amazon.

About Julia Rose

Julia Rose is a makeup artist, pre-professionally trained dancer of 12 years, a newly practicing reiki practitioner, and a proud mama. She has a love for all things beauty and a truth-seeking spirit. In her free time, she enjoys reading, meditating, working out, family days, and girlfriend time. She lives on the West Coast with her fiancé and daughter.

