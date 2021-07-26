Introducing BubbleLick™ Flavored Bubbles By Bubble Universe. Your Favorite Treats, In Bubble Form.

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You are now encouraged to lick bubbles in delicious flavors like Milk Chocolate Chip, Carnival Cotton Candy, Glaze Cinnamon Roll, and Juicy Watermelon Splash.

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You are now encouraged to lick bubbles in delicious flavors like Milk Chocolate Chip, Carnival Cotton Candy, Glaze Cinnamon Roll, and Juicy Watermelon Splash. Invented by a Pediatric Allergist, comes a well-loved tasty and sensory bubble brand.

"Bubbles Will Never Be The Same." - Jason Tiger

BubbleLick™ rises above other bubble solutions with our unique combination of FDA-approved food additive ingredients. Our bubbles are made in an FDA-registered, CGMP-certified, and allergen-free facility in the USA.

After years spent working in the toy industry, Bubble Universe founder Jason Tiger (@tiger) saw how most mass-produced bubbles are made in unmonitored manufacturing facilities out of the USA and with bubble chemicals that are not safe for cosmetic play, let alone for edible use. Jason sought out the world's leading doctors and allergen specialists to create BubbleLick™.

We are on a trajectory to reinvent and disrupt the bubble industry. Determined to introduce the world's most over-the-top safe, sensory-driven and LICKABLE, fun bubble brands made in the USA, while prioritizing eco-friendly sourcing of materials and an emphasis on giving back. Bubble Universe is currently partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to give bubbles and donations with every purchase.

FUN, we bottled it.

