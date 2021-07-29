Introducing Brekeke SIP Server's STIR/SHAKEN Support Designed For Voice Providers

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) announced earlier this year that the deadline for the adaptation of STIR/SHAKEN for small voice service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines was moved to June 30, 2022. The same compliances for the large service providers began at the end of June of this year. This Caller ID Authentication Standard was adopted to fight against spoofed robocalls.

The FCC set this STIR/SHAKEN framework requirement for service providers to reduce the spoofed robocalls currently prevalent in the U.S. With this additional framework of interconnected standards, the call recipient's phone company can verify whether the call originated from the number displayed on the caller ID.

Brekeke has added STIR/SHAKEN support to Brekeke SIP Server to meet this compliance. Brekeke SIP Server can act as both STI-AS (STI-Authentication Server) and STI-VS (STI-Verification Server), which provides significant advantages of simpler integration and administration.

STIR/SHAKEN support is available on the Premium Edition of Brekeke SIP Server. This version is available through a monthly subscription plan that is designed for voice provider businesses. Brekeke SIP Server can be configured with STIR/SHAKEN once a service provider receives a digital certificate from a certification authority.

Configuration samples can be found at our wiki: https://docs.brekeke.com/sip/stir-shaken

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

