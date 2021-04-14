Introducing Beyond Green: A Purpose-driven Hospitality Brand Dedicated To Helping Global Citizens Make Travel A Force For Good

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to building a brighter future for the planet, Beyond Green officially launches today as a curated guide for travellers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world, featuring a global portfolio of 27...

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to building a brighter future for the planet, Beyond Green officially launches today as a curated guide for travellers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world, featuring a global portfolio of 27 properties that exemplify sustainability in action. Debuting at the onset of a new era of travel, this forward-thinking brand invites travellers to plan and experience adventures that align with their responsible travel values through a variety of tools, including a new brand website; storytelling via its @StayBeyondGreen social media accounts; benefits through I Prefer Hotel Rewards; and a limited-time Journeyer's Pick Package.

Digital Resources for Inspiration & Information

Travellers can now visit StayBeyondGreen.com for thoughtful resources to book sustainable luxury getaways, including informational content of each member property, along with travel stories through its Good Stories blog. The brand also invites travellers to engage in daily dialogues about sustainable tourism on social media by following its newly launched Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels and #StayBeyondGreen and #TravelGently online conversations.

I Prefer Hotel Rewards Member Benefits

As part of the Preferred Hotel Group family of brands, Beyond Green invites travellers to enrol in I Prefer to access rewards at more than 650 participating properties worldwide. In addition to receiving standard benefits such as points for every eligible stay and early check-in and late check-out privileges, I Prefer members who book stays at participating Beyond Green hotels receive access to bonus points-earning opportunities that are tied to participation in on-property enrichment activities. I Prefer members with Elite-tier status also receive a welcome amenity or community giving opportunity, in addition to earning 50 percent more bonus points during every eligible stay.

Celebratory Launch Offer

Travellers can now take advantage of a limited-time only Journeyer's Pick Package, featuring the best available rate plus a unique local experience or memento and 5,000 I Prefer bonus points, at 15 participating properties. Highlights include a forest therapy session at andBeyond Vira Vira, a guided walking tour of the Monastery of Panagia Spileotissa, and a wellness experience at Borgo Pignano, to name a few. Bookings must be made by September 30, 2021 for travel through December 31, 2021.

Learn more about Beyond Green, Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of both Beyond Green and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group, and Costas Christ, Brand Leader of Beyond Green and President of Beyond Green Travel, by reading the full press release via StayBeyondGreen.com.

