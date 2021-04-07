Introducing Baileys Colada, A New Limited Time Offering That Invites You To Treat Yourself To A Vacation In A Bottle - Anytime, Anywhere!

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation vibes are ready when you are, at-home, on your couch, from your balcony, in your backyard, or even on a coveted weekend getaway. Baileys is gearing up to deliver a delicious addition to your next staycation with the launch of Baileys Colada, a new, limited time offering that tastes just like a tropical vacation in a bottle perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere this season, from beach brunches to backyard barbecues! Made with Irish Cream and blended with the rich flavors of creamy coconut and sweet pineapple, Baileys Colada makes indulging in everyone's favorite vacation cocktail easier than ever from wherever you may be.

To celebrate the launch, Baileys is partnering with actress, producer and best-selling author La La Anthony; an entertainer who's always eager to escape to her number one vacation spot: the beach. When she can't physically make her way to those enviable white sand beaches, the new Baileys Colada is helping to recreate those vacation vibes from home - she's even crafted her own signature cocktail aptly named the Baileys Co-La La. Follow along as La La demonstrates how to make her Baileys Colada signature cocktail because who wouldn't want to learn from the vacation enthusiast herself? Pro tip: you don't need to be a pro to make your own!

BAILEYS CO-LA LA RECIPE Serves 2

Ingredients3 1/2 oz. Baileys Colada1 1/2 Cups Crushed IceChocolate Covered Strawberry for Garnish

Preparation

Add crushed ice and Baileys Colada into a blender Blend to a smooth consistency Pour blended cocktails into colada glasses Garnish with a chocolate covered strawberry Enjoy!

"There is nothing I love more than a proper beach getaway, but when I can't make my way out to paradise, I'm always finding new ways to bring the vacation to me," says Anthony. "I absolutely love the new Baileys Colada; the pineapple and coconut flavors help me create the perfect tropical experience without ever having to leave the house!"

Need more inspiration? You're in luck. Baileys is making it more convenient than ever to treat yourself to a beachy cocktail anytime, anywhere by partnering with BlendJet to offer a custom Baileys Colada portable blender featuring a vibrant yellow color emblazoned with fun, tropical-themed graphics available for online sales nationwide for a limited time. Simply add ice, Baileys Colada and press blend for a cocktail that's only three steps to paradise. Get your custom Baileys Colada BlendJet 2 exclusively from BlendJet.com/Baileys.

Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America noted, "We're so excited to introduce Baileys Colada to welcome in the warmer weather months and give people yet another reason to treat themselves. Whether you want to enjoy it blended with ice, poured over ice, or on top of ice cream, your vacation starts the second you take that first sip!"

Baileys Colada is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Colada over ice or blended with ice in a BlendJet for a perfect warm weather indulgence. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About DiageoDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About BlendJetBlendJet is the most popular blender brand on social media and one of the fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the world, with millions of customers around the world. BlendJet's patented technology and innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. For more information on BlendJet, please visit BlendJet.com.

