Introducing Air Force One Z

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force One Z ("AF1Z"), the first full-body antimicrobial outerwear, is now available in a very inclusive range of unisex sizes, XS through 3X. AF1Z fabric is lightweight, breathable, soft, and stylish. Environmentally friendly, the onesies are made out of 100% recycled plastic bottles and all shipping materials are compostable. Now more than ever, the need for antimicrobial fabrics is important to destroy or slow the spread of microorganisms. Medical experts still don't know how long an infected sneeze onto an airport gate or waiting room chair can survive, so in the meantime, AF1Zies are an additional layer of defense; a removable outer layer to protect your clothes underneath and reduce the chance of cross contamination. Simply toss it in the wash when you get home.

Whether you are preparing for holiday travel by plane, train or bus, a quick Uber or Lyft ride, commute on public transportation, or are simply going grocery shopping, to the doctor's office, or having lunch with friends, AF1Zies provide that extra layer of protection and community health awareness piece of mind.

The idea for the AF1Z came to founder, Caroline Zelder, as a way to better protect her mother, a heart transplant recipient, when COVID-19 elevated her to an even higher-risk category. Zelder shares, "Being around people and trying to maintain some sort of normalcy for my mom became increasingly difficult. Other than a hazmat suit, we couldn't find a way to protect her so she could continue going to the pharmacy, grocery store, and her daily walks."

A true entrepreneurial and family business, AF1Zies are a solution born out of necessity. The AF1Z invokes the feel of a stylish jumpsuit or flight suit and is designed to help everyone feel more protected while continuing to live their busy lives. Most importantly they are antimicrobial, but they are also fun, soft, comfortable, elasticized at the wrists and ankles, affordable, washable, and even have pockets. Each purchase includes free shipping anywhere in the U.S., a mask and carrying tote.

