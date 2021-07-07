Introducing AgencyMAX: The Complete Platform To Manage Creative Agencies

Tested and proven by hundreds of clients on more than 20,000 projects

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agencies and departments use a lot of different software and systems to manage their agencies. Still, they don't have everything they need to manage their operations efficiently and effectively. Then consider the constant breakdowns between all the different solutions, and it becomes clear they need — and deserve — a better way to manage their agencies. All that changes today.

Introducing agencyMAX, the most comprehensive, cutting-edge, powerful and proven agency management software solution available today.

How do we know agencyMAX is a cut above all the other agency management solutions? We developed it over the last six years while building and growing our own agency, SketchDeck.

We weren't able to find anything good enough to run our agency. We were concerned that we couldn't deliver the level of service our customers deserve with a patchwork of software solutions that don't connect with each other.

So we built our own software from the ground up that allows us to provide our clients with superior service. The agencyMAX platform is one of the key factors that helped fuel SketchDeck's extraordinary growth and got it recognized as a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000.

The agencyMAX platform has been used by hundreds of happy clients to smoothly and successfully manage and deliver more than 20,000 projects.

The problem.To run effectively today, agencies need many tools:

Project management: to handle scheduling and guide project development

to handle scheduling and guide project development Billing: to manage client invoicing

to manage client invoicing Timekeeping: to collect and report time spent on creative projects

to collect and report time spent on creative projects Survey: to get client feedback

to get client feedback Client relationship management: to keep track of client records and activity

to keep track of client records and activity Communication: to connect people within the agency and the agency to its clients

to connect people within the agency and the agency to its clients Asset management: to store and share files

to store and share files And more.

Subscriptions for these tools add up fast. Even with all of them, agencies still deal with late deadlines, lost emails, file version confusion, missed messages, forgotten timesheets, late client payments, supplier inefficiencies and disconnects between and among all these systems that can bring agencies to their knees.

The solution.We were dealing with the same issues early on at SketchDeck, but weren't willing to accept it as our reality. That's why we developed our own platform, which eventually became agencyMAX.

The agencyMAX solution is unique because it's a single system that comes with:

Automated workflows so projects are automatically moved from one member of a creative team to the next when it's their turn to work on it.

so projects are automatically moved from one member of a creative team to the next when it's their turn to work on it. An easy-to-read dashboard that allows agency personnel and clients to see everything they're working on all in one place.

that allows agency personnel and clients to see everything they're working on all in one place. A simple, yet comprehensive, file management system , with all project assets in one place, and clear versioning so you always know what to work on and review.

, with all project assets in one place, and clear versioning so you always know what to work on and review. An easy-to-use billing system that can handle all types of client billing, including hourly contracts, fixed price billing, retainers, subscriptions and more.

that can handle all types of client billing, including hourly contracts, fixed price billing, retainers, subscriptions and more. A simple way to share files with clients (no specialized software necessary) and get their feedback.

with clients (no specialized software necessary) and get their feedback. A comprehensive metrics dashboard that reports everything managers need to know including complete financials, productivity, revenue, retention and more.

that reports everything managers need to know including complete financials, productivity, revenue, retention and more. Automatic time recording as projects are completed, eliminating the need for cumbersome and confusing timesheets.

as projects are completed, eliminating the need for cumbersome and confusing timesheets. Client collaboration on briefs 24/7 without having to meet or use messages or email.

on briefs 24/7 without having to meet or use messages or email. Brand asset accessibility any place, any time so client brands will always be represented correctly.

No other system is able to do all that agencyMAX can.

Streamline and simplify.

The agencyMAX platform makes it possible to do more with fewer tools. Agencies that adopt agencyMAX are able to reduce use of — or completely eliminate — many of the tools they're currently using.

Agencies that adopt agencyMAX are able to save time navigating between systems and training team members, along with admin time fixing integrations when they break down. At the same time, they'll reduce the risks associated with system disconnects and failures.

Pricing and getting started.

agencyMAX offers a free, unlimited 30 day trial and three monthly plan options. That means creative agencies and departments of all sizes with different needs can find a plan tight for them.

Check out our website or contact us at press@agencymax.com to learn more.

About AgencyMAX

agencyMAX is the solution that creative marketing agencies and departments have been waiting for.

It's the most complete agency management software available today, allowing them to streamline their operations, become far more efficient and deliver a better client experience.

It was developed for agencies by an agency. It helped power our agency, SketchDeck into an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company.

Press Contact:

Chris Finerall(844) 494-7277 press@agencyMAX.com www.agencymax.com

