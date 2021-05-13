Introducing Absolut Watermelon - The New, Naturally Refreshing Flavour From Absolut

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Mixing it up this summer with the NEW Absolut Watermelon, the latest exciting entry in Absolut's iconic line of flavoured vodkas—all carefully crafted with natural ingredients and zero added sugar.

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Mixing it up this summer with the NEW Absolut Watermelon, the latest exciting entry in Absolut's iconic line of flavoured vodkas—all carefully crafted with natural ingredients and zero added sugar. Dripping with notes of watermelon, and a subtle hint of spice, Absolut Watermelon is the perfect refreshing flavour for lazy days in the sun or sultry summer nights.

In recent years, several vodka brands have added watermelon flavours to their rosters, most of which contain very high levels of sugar. Absolut Watermelon revolutionizes the category, by clearly answering drinkers' demands for natural ingredients.

"We're really excited to add a fresh new flavour to the mix with Absolut Watermelon, a refreshing fruit flavour that is synonymous with summer. Perfectly served in a variety of delicious cocktails - making it your new go-to summer drink. Absolut Watermelon has allowed us to broaden our portfolio and offer consumers a variety of products & cocktails suited for any occasion - so go ahead and Mix it Up," said Anika Sharma, Assistant Brand Manager, Absolut Vodka.

Absolut Watermelon opens up for a truly optimized flavour profile, with all natural ingredients, and no added sugar. A smooth taste, with a distinct fruity watermelon zing, imbuing fun into your cocktail, making it your go-to choice.

Get to mixing and discover a refreshing and smooth summer flavour that's a key ingredient in many of today's classic cocktails. Sample these easy-to-mix Absolut Watermelon recipes:

ABSOLUT WATERMELON AND SODA1 ½ oz Absolut Watermelon3 oz Soda WaterWatermelon sliceLime wedge

How to mix: Pour all the ingredients in a glass and add ice to the top. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and lime wedge on top.

ABSOLUT WATERMELON SPRITZ1 oz Absolut Watermelon3 oz Sparkling wine0.2 oz Simple syrup4 Watermelon cubesMint sprigWatermelon slice

How to mix: Muddle the watermelon cubes into a shaker, add the vodka and the simple syrup. Fine strain into a copa glass and top it up with sparkling wine. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon slice.

For more inspiring sips, and tips, on how to make a splash this summer with Absolut Watermelon, please visit Absolut.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Corby Spirit and WineCorby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications