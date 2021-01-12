Intrepid Protect, American PPE Manufacturer, Launches American-Made Mask Subscription Service To Help Local Businesses Meet "100 Day Mask Mandate"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Protect ®, the leading American manufacturing facility for healthcare equipment, today launched a line of single-use face masks manufactured exclusively in America to help slow the spread of Covid-19 while bolstering the U.S. economy. Created locally for local businesses and families, the personal protective equipment (PPE) helps Americans commit to 100 days of wearing masks in part of Biden's 100 Day Mask Mandate with an easy and convenient subscription service.

"Face masks have become the most commonly used and trusted accessory in the world and we set out to create a more high-quality solution that would eliminate the need for foreign dependence," said Raphael Kryszek, CEO and founder of Intrepid. "We are proud to make the U.S. healthcare supply chain more resilient and offer Americans the height of protection delivered directly to their doorstep each month."

The PPE manufacturing industry became one of the most important industries in the United States nearly overnight due to the unprecedented surge in demand caused by the pandemic. Intrepid responsibly removes reliance from foreign suppliers with advanced manufacturing solutions to make healthcare equipment in the US at competitive prices - meeting the high-quality standards Americans deserve. Further, by utilizing machine learning algorithms and AI-enhanced predictive maintenance, Intrepid's facility ensures product quality of every mask and optimizes manufacturing operations to ensure the fastest delivery of mask inventory to the hardest hit regions of the country at the lowest cost.

By providing health systems and local government with a robust PPE supply chain, Intrepid aims to successfully defeat the virus with a single-use, three-layer face covering ergonomically designed with breathable and high efficiency filtration for added comfort. Whether preferring a box of ten, 50 or 800 masks, consumers can take advantage of the first-of-its-kind mask subscription service to save ten percent off every box, automating the purchase of these everyday essentials that American businesses have come to rely on for success.

"At Intrepid, we're on a mission to take back tomorrow by not only keeping people healthy and safe, but also by helping to fortify the American economy through domestic production and job creation," finished Kryszek.

In the coming months, Intrepid will offer additional mask colors and styles as well as offer products previously reserved for the government and defense department including level 1 and 2 masks. Additional healthcare categories in the pipeline include scrubs, gloves and sanitation. Today, Intrepid protects more American families by producing millions of masks a month in its LA facility. To order the American-made PPE or for wholesale inquiries, visit https://intrepidprotect.com/ .

About Intrepid Protect:Intrepid Protect celebrates the "independence" of the U.S. healthcare supply chain with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility based in Los Angeles, California. Producing American-made healthcare equipment - including single-use face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) - Intrepid simplifies the shopping experience for hospitals, small businesses and households with an automated and convenient subscription service. Founded during the coronavirus pandemic, Intrepid helps Americans live better, healthier lives through high-quality American innovation. To learn more about Intrepid, visit https://intrepidprotect.com/ .

